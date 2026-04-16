Tottenham vs Brighton in Premier League: TV channel, kick-off time, live stream, referee, injury and team news

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Another big game for Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League as they host Brighton on Saturday.

New head coach Roberto De Zerbi started his Tottenham career with a 1-0 loss to Sunderland last weekend, which has deepened the team's crisis as they find themselves in the relegation zone.

Things are looking good for De Zerbi's former club Brighton as they come into the fixture after beating Burnley and will be eager to maintain the winning run as they aim to play European competitions next season.

Here's everything you need to know about the fixture:

How to watch

The match will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event in the UK, NBC in the U.S., JioHotstar in India and Stan Sport in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live coverage here.

Key Details

Kick-off time: Saturday, April 18, at 5:30 p.m. BST (12:30 p.m. ET; 10 p.m. IST; and 2:30 a.m. AEST, Sunday).

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Referee: Stuart Attwell

VAR: Jarred Gillett

Injury News

Tottenham

Cristian Romero - knee injury, OUT

Ben Davies - ankle injury, OUT

Dejan Kulusevski - knee injury, OUT

James Maddison - ACL, OUT

Rodrigo Bentancur - hamstring, OUT

Mohammed Kudus - muscle injury, OUT

Wilson Odobert - ACL, OUT

Guglielmo Vicario - groin, OUT

Brighton

Adam Webster - knee injury, OUT

Lewis Dunk - suspended

Stefanos Tzimas - ACL, OUT

Talking Points

De Zerbi faces his old club as relegation fear mounts

It was with Brighton that De Zerbi introduced himself to the world of Premier League. It was a successful two-year tenure with De Zerbi taking the club to Europe in his first season and then saw them making it to the knockout stages of Europa League next season.

Facing his old club might bring back good memories for De Zerbi but he has no time for nostalgia -- his present club is facing a daunting task of surviving the Premier League. De Zerbi took charge of his first match with his new team against Sunderland and the team ended up losing it.

They are currently 18th with 30 points, two behind West Ham United who have leaped up to 17th after their win over Wolves last weekend.

With just six games to go in the season, Tottenham and De Zerbi need a win desperately. George Wood/Getty Images

With just six games to go in the season, Tottenham and De Zerbi need a win desperately. However, like Sunderland, Brighton too are a tricky team to negotiate and they are in form.

They are coming into the fixture after winning three games on a trot and are currently placed ninth in the standings, looking to push through to Europe by the end of the season. De Zerbi knows he doesn't have much time to save Tottenham's season and he wants to start the turnaround with a win over his former club.

Brighton pushing for Europe

While De Zerbi faces a tough task, his successor at Brighton Fabian Hürzeler also faces a mighty challenge but the kind he and his club would want to be in.

Five wins in the last six games have pushed them to the top half of the table with 46 points to their name and are just one below the European places in the standings.

In his second season with the club, Hürzeler is keen to take his team to European competitions next season. He missed out last time around after finishing eighth, five points below Nottingham Forest who made it to the Europa League this season.

After Spurs, they face the likes of Chelsea, Newcastle, Leeds, Wolves and will end the season hosting Manchester United. It's not an easy run of fixtures by any means but Hürzeler's team will want to take at least four wins from the remaining fixtures, starting with beating Tottenham on Saturday.

More injury concern for Spurs after latest Romero setback

If there was anything constant with Spurs this season, it would be injuries. Now it is captain Cristian Romero who is all set to miss the rest of the season after he sustained a knee injury in their loss to Sunderland. He could also miss the World Cup with Argentina with reports indicating he could be out for up to eight weeks.

Romero has joined the likes of Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison, Mohammed Kudus, Ben Davies and Wilson Odobert who suffered long term injuries. Losing their captain and centre back in a crucial period where they are trying to avoid getting relegated is a big setback for Spurs.

In the absence of Romero, Micky van de Ven could partner Radu Dragusin at the back. Both players need to step up big time in their team's battle to avoid going to the Championship.

Danny Welbeck - Brighton's star at 35

Even at 35, Danny Welbeck is playing a big role in Brighton's season and will be key in upcoming games as they try to confirm European football for next season. Welbeck has scored 12 goals in the Premier League this season, which is his best so far in his long playing career.

Danny Welbeck. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Going into the Spurs fixture, Welbeck needs one more goal to equal Glenn Murray's tally of 13, which is the highest for any Brighton player in a single Premier League season.

Age is no barrier for him as the centre forward is getting better and better with each season. Constant injuries didn't help him in his career, but Welbeck kept pushing to improve his fitness and he's finally delivering on the promise he has shown for many years while playing for the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal.

He has been the best player for Brighton this season, however, the job isn't done yet. Six more matches to go as he looks to improve on his best-ever Premier League season.

What do the numbers say?

Since he returned to Brighton this January, only three players have created more chances in the Premier League than Pascal Gross (24).

Tottenham are winless in 14 Premier League matches (D5, L9), their second-longest run in their league history (16 between December 1934 and April 1935). In fact, they are the only side without a win in 2026 (D5, L9).

Brighton have won five of their last six Premier League games, as many as they had won in their previous 20 games prior to it.

Brighton have won their last three Premier League away games. They have never won four in a row in top-flight football.