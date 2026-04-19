The numbers behind Harry Kane's record-breaking Bundesliga season for Bayern Munich

Harry Kane speaks about Bayern Munich's 4-3 win over Real Madrid and previews their Champions League semifinal vs. PSG (0:55)

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Harry Kane has won his second Bundesliga title with his goal helping Bayern Munich get over the line with a 4-2 thrashing of Stuttgart on Sunday.

The league's top scorer netted within five minutes from coming on in the second half, registering his 32nd goal in this campaign.

It has been a week to remember for the Bavarian side -- last weekend they set a Bundesliga record for the most goals scored in a season and on Wednesday they knocked out Real Madrid to enter the Champions League semifinals.

And at the heart of all of this season, has been Kane who has scored 51 goals across all competitions this season.

ESPN takes a closer look at the numbers behind his goalscoring feats in the Bundesliga.

Goals galore:

Harry Kane came off the bench to score against Stuttgart. Getty

- Harry Kane has scored 32 goals this season in the Bundesliga, most by a player in Europe's top 5 leagues this season

- Kane's 32 Bundesliga goals this season are his joint-most in a league season in his career after 2023-24

- He has scored 51 goals in all competitions for Bayern this season, becoming the first to hit 50 for a big-five league side since Erling Haaland in 2022-23 (52)

- The 94 combined goal contributions between Bayern's front three -- Harry Kane, Michael Olise and Luis Díaz -- are the most by a trio on record (since 1988) in the Bundesliga

- Who are top scorers in the Champions League 2025/26? Where does Harry Kane rank?

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- Kane hails 'special night' as Bayern finally gets past old rivals Madrid