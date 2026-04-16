Alex Manninger, former Arsenal goalkeeper, dead at 48

Alex Manninger played for Arsenal, Juventus, Bologna and Liverpool as well as others across his career. Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images

Former Arsenal goalkeeper Alex Manninger has been killed in a road accident, his first club Red Bull Salzburg have announced.

According to reports from Austria, Manninger's car was in a collision with a train on a level crossing on the Salzburg local railway in Nussdorf am Haunsberg on Thursday morning.

"Everyone at Arsenal is shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic passing of former goalkeeper, Alex Manninger,"his former club Arsenal said in a statement.

"All our thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this incredibly sad time.

"Rest in peace, Alex."

"Today is a very sad day. We have lost not only a great athlete, but a man of rare values: humility, dedication, and an exceptional sense of professionalism," Juventus said.

"Alex Manninger will be remembered for the example he set, on and off the pitch.

"Juventus expresses its deepest condolences on the passing of Alex Manninger and stands close to his family in this moment of grief."

Capped 33 times by Austria, Manninger joined the Gunners in a move from Grazer AK in June 1997 where he made 64 appearances under Arsene Wenger and won the Premier League during a five-year stay before leaving for Espanyol, with David Seaman and Richard Wright blocking his path to the first team.

He also had spells with Torino, Bologna, Siena and Juventus in Italy, Augsburg in Germany and briefly Liverpool back in the English top flight.

The Austrian football association also mourned his death, saying he was an "outstanding" servant.

Sporting director Peter Schottel said on the Osterreichischer Fussball-Bund official website: "Alexander Manninger was an outstanding ambassador of Austrian football on and off the pitch.

"With his international career, he has set standards and inspired and shaped many young goalkeepers.

"His professionalism, his calmness and his reliability have made him an important part of his teams and also of the national team. His achievements deserve the highest respect and will remain unforgotten.

"In this difficult time, our thoughts are with his family and loved ones."

Salzburg said: "We mourn our former goalkeeper Alexander Manninger, who tragically lost his life in a traffic accident.

"Our thoughts are with his family and friends. Rest in peace, Alexander."