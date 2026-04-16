Declan Rice demands Arsenal improvement for 'title-defining' Man City clash

Steve Nicol believes Manchester City will feel less pressure in the title race as they look to close the gap on Arsenal. (1:27)

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Declan Rice demanded Arsenal must improve for Sunday's Premier League "title-defining" match at Manchester City -- as he vowed to eradicate the "hurt" of his their Carabao Cup final defeat.

Arsenal and City will lock horns in a mammoth top-of-the-table clash at the Etihad Stadium this weekend with Mikel Arteta's side guarding a six-point lead over their rivals.

However, City -- fresh from an impressive 3-0 win at Chelsea -- have a game in hand over an Arsenal side which recently slumped to a poor defeat against Bournemouth.

Arsenal recovered from their shock loss to book a place in the semifinals of the Champions League following a goalless second-leg draw with Sporting Lisbon at the Emirates on Wednesday.

Declan Rice has labelled Arsenal's clash against Man City on Sunday as title-defining. Rob Newell/CameraSport via Getty Images

But the Gunners were below their best and have won just one of their last five matches.

Rice said: "There's no beating around the bush. We have to perform better than we did against Bournemouth and you can say tonight [against Sporting as well].

"Recently, we probably have made too many errors than we have done in previous weeks. It's about doing the basics a little bit better to a better level -- just the five, 10-yard passes that we're giving away a bit sloppily.

"And just that confidence with the ball, just taking more touches, relaxing on the ball, not feeling under pressure.

"The Etihad is the ultimate test -- but it's why we play this game. So, bring it on."

Looking ahead to Sunday's mouthwatering clash, Rice -- who overcame illness to play every minute of Arsenal's second leg against Sporting -- continued: "It's beautiful and I can't wait. It's why we play the game.

"When you're a kid watching games and when you're watching the Premier League, you see these big matches, these title-defining moments and it comes down to if you're going to be ready and how much do you want it?

"They've obviously been in really good form recently. No one's going to hand you anything in this league.

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"There's been a lot of noise but ultimately, it's down to us as players. That's why we're professionals. That's why we play this game.

"To go there and win would be a massive statement and look, these boys are ready. We spoke as a group. We know what's required."

Arsenal entered last month bidding to win an unprecedented quadruple, but City derailed their hopes with a one-sided Carabao Cup win at Wembley, they were then dumped out of the FA Cup by Championship side Southampton.

Arsenal's FA Cup triumph in 2020 remains the sole silverware of Arteta's tenure, and Rice added: "It hurts losing every final.

"To see them lift that, it did hurt. There is that fire in the stomach to eradicate that this weekend. We have six games to go in the Premier League and we know how big it is.

"In the Champions League, we know we have Atletico Madrid next, so it's going to be some journey if we can get to the final. We've just got to keep going and keep believing in what we can achieve."