Man City vs. Arsenal: What to watch for in Premier League title showdown

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We still have a month to go in the 2025-26 season of the Premier League, but it feels like Arsenal's visit to Manchester City on Sunday will be the match that decides the destination of the title.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal have been top of the table since September as they bid to become champions of England for the first time since 2004, but City boss Pep Guardiola has pipped the team coached by his former assistant to the title twice in the last three years and his team remains close behind as we enter the home stretch this term.

Who will prevail at the Etihad Stadium? And how will the result affect the title race? ESPN's Rob Dawson and James Olley run through the key points ahead of this crucial showdown.

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What's at stake in this game in terms of the title race?

Sunday's meeting is the closest thing you can get to title decider in mid-April. City have the momentum, Arsenal have the points on the board. City have the pedigree from winning six of the last eight league titles, Arsenal have the relentless hunger of trying to end a 22-year drought. The irresistible force of City's attack -- featuring Erling Haaland, Rayan Cherki and Jérémy Doku -- meets the immovable object of the best defence in the league, with Gabriel Magalhães and William Saliba among the best centre-back pairings the Premier League has seen. Something has to give.

Victory for City will move them within three points, and three days later they play their game in hand against relegation-battling Burnley. They could be top by then. That would leave Arsenal with a firm sense the trophy is slipping from their grasp. Conversely, a win for the Gunners would be transformative: nine points clear, City's pride severely damaged and the title solely in their hands with just five games to play. A draw would leave Arsenal in the box seat but City still with an outside chance.

Matches are often victims of excessive hyperbole. This one isn't. -- James Olley

What happened in their previous meetings this season?

City and Arsenal have met twice already this season, registering one draw and one City win. September's 1-1 draw at the Emirates in the League was notable for an apparent change in Guardiola's usual tactics. Not one for being overly defensive, it looked like the City boss had instructed his team to 'park the bus' and wait for opportunities to counter-attack. It almost worked; after Haaland's early goal, Arsenal only salvaged a point thanks to Gabriel Martinelli's 93rd-minute equaliser.

The Carabao Cup final at Wembley last month was more significant. City arrived on the back of a morale-denting UEFA Champions League exit to Real Madrid, while Arsenal were on the back of a 14-match unbeaten run stretching back to January. With the first trophy of the season on the line, the first half was tight and cagey. But while Arsenal adopted the same approach after half-time, Guardiola tweaked his game plan and City took control. Two goals from break-out England star Nico O'Reilly -- the day after celebrating his 21st birthday -- earned City a 2-0 win.

The respective form of the two teams since could not be more different. City have recorded comprehensive wins over Liverpool and Chelsea, scoring seven and conceding none. Arsenal, meanwhile, have played four and won just once. Ahead of Sunday's meeting, one team is full of confidence and playing well and the other is not. -- Rob Dawson

What to watch for on each team

Manchester City: Guardiola will know that Arsenal are vulnerable and he will look to take advantage. At least from the outside, it feels similar to Arsenal's visit to the Etihad in April 2023. Arsenal kicked off in that game five points clear of City at the top of the table. But what was billed beforehand as a potential title-decider very quickly turned into a mauling. Arsenal were dealing with injuries and fatigue, and City made them pay. The opening to the game was so frantic and ferocious that Arsenal couldn't cope. City went 1-0 up inside the first 10 minutes and scored again before half-time. It ended 4-1 and left Guardiola's team two points behind with two games in hand. City went on to win their third consecutive title by five points.

The way the two teams are playing heading into Sunday, it's easy to see the same thing happening this time. Haaland looks sharp again after a slow start to 2026 and Cherki is one of the most in-form players in the league. Arsenal aren't scoring freely at the moment and they face a monumental task to keep those two, plus Antoine Semenyo and Doku, quiet at the other end. -- Dawson

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Arsenal: Arteta treats City with more respect than anyone else. Part of that is his admiration for long-time friend and former colleague Guardiola, as well as an acknowledgment that City have been the most consistently devastating team for the last decade.

As Arsenal have steadily closed the gap, however, that conservatism has led to some frustration that Arteta has not shown more attacking intent in this fixture. Two years ago, they arrived at the end of March and played out a 0-0 draw. Last season, they were 2-1 up before having Leandro Trossard sent off on the stroke of half-time. The Gunners did not even try to attack in the second half, with Arteta suggesting afterwards there was simply no other way of approaching the situation.

What does he do this time? Arsenal are not defending with the intensity and cohesion of earlier in the season, and merely trying to play for a draw here would only ramp up the criticism that Arsenal's style is too cautious to actually win silverware. But opening up too much risks giving City's in-form attacking players the space to define the game. It is a delicate balancing act but the level of intent Arsenal show will be heavily scrutinised with many believing now is the time for the Gunners to seize their moment and win a game of this magnitude. If they do, they have one hand firmly on the trophy. -- Olley

Arsenal's visit to Manchester City on Sunday will likely decide who wins the Premier League title this season. David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Key clashes

Gianluigi Donnarumma vs. Gabriel: This is a left-field choice given they won't be near each other very often, but it's a game that could be decided by City's goalkeeper and the Arsenal defender. The Gunners' big threat is from set-pieces -- particularly if they're not creating much from open play. Gabriel is an expert in those situations, and the onus will be on Donnarumma to deal with the danger.

If the giant Italy No. 1 can command his penalty area -- punching or catching balls swung into the box from free kicks and corners -- then a large part of Arsenal's threat will be nullified. If Arsenal don't score, then City will win. If, on the other hand, Arsenal can make the most of their set-pieces and Gabriel is allowed to cause chaos in City's penalty area, then Arsenal will have a good chance of edging a fixture which could be decided by very fine margins. -- Dawson

Declan Rice vs. Rodri: Rodri has struggled to consistently reproduce his best form since returning from a serious knee injury but his Carabao Cup final performance -- particularly in the second half -- was a masterclass. The 29-year-old remains pivotal to establishing the control City need in games to produce their best, and Rodri helped overwhelm Rice and Martín Zubimendi at Wembley.

Rice defied all expectations to play in the second leg of Arsenal's Champions League quarterfinal against Sporting CP by overcoming illness to play the entire 90 minutes. The England international assumed the captaincy, too -- keep an eye on if he retains that at Etihad Stadium as another sign of his growing importance. But if there is one lingering doubt about Rice, it is his ability to dictate and decide games of this magnitude on a regular basis. There have also been signs of fatigue after another gruelling campaign, but Rice has a phenomenal capacity to absorb that workload. Getting the better of Rodri on Sunday would go a long way to securing the win -- and the title -- he craves. -- Olley

play 0:36 Guardiola: Title race 'over' if Arsenal beat Manchester City Pep Guardiola looks ahead to a huge clash in the Premier League title race as Manchester City host Arsenal.

What the managers say

Pep Guardiola, Manchester City:

"If we lose, it's over. "They are so strong in all departments. Duals, physicality, if you allow them to make a good process by not being aggressive they make a good build-up. "That's why they are who they are. Top of the Premier League all season and that's why I'm proud to be there and challenging them."

Mikel Arteta, Arsenal:

"I'm not going to spend one second talking about that [playing for a draw]. We prepare every game to win, that's why we are where we are and we're going to continue to do the same. "We have earned the right to be in this position, to be challenging and with the possibility to win and the opportunity to win on Sunday, arguably against the best team and the best manager that this league has ever seen. "That's a huge privilege, and we can't wait to play the game, and we're going to prepare the game to win it, that's for sure, and we see that as a big opportunity for us."

play 0:46 Mikel Arteta says he's 'on fire' ahead of Arsenal's push for trophies Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta on having no fear ahead of Arsenal's push for the Premier League title and the Champions League.

Predictions

Man City 3-1 Arsenal: The Gunners haven't dealt well with the psychological punch of losing the Carabao Cup final. Damage-limitation mode is unlikely to work for long at the Etihad and everything points to a City win. -- Dawson

Man City 2-0 Arsenal: City have the momentum, a clear week of preparation and home advantage in their favour. Arsenal can make it difficult for a while, but City possess the in-form individual quality to edge it. -- Olley