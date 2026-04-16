Lionel Messi buys third-division Spanish club Cornellà

Lionel Messi makes a run to the edge of the penalty area and the ball ends up at the feet of German Berterame who slots it home. (0:52)

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Barcelona great Lionel Messi has bought Spanish third-division team Cornellà, the club announced on Thursday.

The Catalonia-based club, well known for player development and their academy, have produced stars such as Jordi Alba and Gerard Martín as well as Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya.

"Leo Messi's arrival marks the beginning of a new chapter in the club's history, aimed at driving both sporting and institutional growth, strengthening its foundations, and continuing to invest in talent," the club said in a news release.

"The project is guided by a long-term vision and a strategic plan that combines ambition, sustainability, and a strong connection to its local roots."

Alba spent six years at the Cornellà academy before signing with Barcelona in 2012. Ilie Sánchez also came up through the academy ranks before joining Barcelona's B side moving to MLS with various clubs, including current team Austin FC.

Though this acquisition stands as Messi's first venture into owning a European football club, it is not his first investment in club ownership. He is partner of Uruguayan pro team Deportivo LSM alongside his Inter Miami CF and former Barcelona teammate Luis Suárez.

Messi's investment into Cornellà also stands as the latest commitment to youth football, after hosting eight under-16 teams in the inaugural Messi Cup at Chase Stadium in December 2025.