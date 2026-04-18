Premier League live updates: Tottenham-Brighton & Hove Albion

Open Extended Reactions

We are back with some more Premier League action, and we have several games that could decide the futures for several clubs as we are roughly one month away from the end of the season.

In our first game, Tottenham Hotspur are fighting for their league survival with six games to go as Roberto De Zerbi's side host Brighton & Hove Albion.

Finally, in a match that could decide which team qualifies for the UEFA Champions League, Chelsea take on Manchester United at Stamford Bridge.

Enjoy all the updates from Saturday's matches.