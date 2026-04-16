Europa League and Conference League: Forest, Villa, Palace reach semifinals - as it happened

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Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace have all progressed to European semifinals, with Villa's 4-0 thumping over Bologna the standout result.

Unai Emery's side built on their 3-1 advantage as Ollie Watkins netted his 100th goal for Villa, and finishes from Emiliano Buendía, Morgan Rogers and Ezri Konsa capped off a dominant display.

Forest were pushed all the way by a ten-man Porto side, but Morgan Gibbs-White's deflected shot was enough to suffice a 2-1 win, sealing their first European semifinal in 42 years.

Villa and Forest will meet in the Europa League semifinals, with a place in the final in Istanbul hanging in the balance.

Elsewhere in the Conference League, Palace fell to a 2-1 defeat to Fiorentina, but their 3-0 win at home last week proved crucial to propel them into a first-ever European semifinal.

Relive the thrilling action below.