Europa League and Conference League LIVE: Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace latest updates

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Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace return to European action for the second legs of their quarterfinals, and you can follow updates live on ESPN.

After playing out a 1-1 draw in the Premier League, Villa and Forest shift their focus to the Europa League. Should both teams progress tonight, they will meet again in the semifinals.

Villa hold the advantage as an Ollie Watkins brace helped them to a 3-1 win at Bologna last week, while Forest welcome Porto with the tie finely balanced at 1-1.

Vitor Pereira's side will hope to emulate their home win against Porto in the league phase, as they target a first European semifinal since 1984.

In the Conference League, Palace travel to Fiorentina with a three-goal cushion after an excellent first-leg display placed them in a strong position to reach their first-ever semifinal in Europe.