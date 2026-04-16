Elliot Anderson misses Nottingham Forest game after mother's death

Elliot Anderson will miss Nottingham Forest's Europa League quarterfinal second leg with FC Porto due to the death of his mother.

The 23-year-old missed training on Tuesday due to a "personal issue," with the club confirming ahead of kick-off on Thursday that his mother Helen had died.

Forest posted on X: "Elliot Anderson is unavailable for tonight's fixture following the passing of his beloved mother, Helen.

"Everyone at Nottingham Forest Football Club extends its deepest condolences to Elliot and his family following this extremely sad news.

Elliot Anderson will miss Nottingham Forest's Europa League second leg with FC Porto. Paul Bonser/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

"Our thoughts and heartfelt sympathies are with the Anderson family at this difficult time."

Anderson was suspended for last week's first leg, which Forest escaped from the Estadio Du Drago with a 1-1 draw.

It is not clear whether the England international will be available for Sunday's Premier League clash with Burnley.

Boss Vitor Pereira named a strong side as Forest aim to qualify for their first European semifinal since 1984.