Vissel Kobe overcome Roberto Firmino masterclass to reach AFC Champions League Elite semifinals

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At 34 years of age, it looked as though Roberto Firmino had rolled back the years and done enough to send Al Sadd through to the AFC Champions League Elite semifinals.

With a visionary back-heel, trademark chested assist and a deft volleyed finish, the iconic Brazilian forward had a hand in all three of Al Sadd's goals, which -- for 92 minutes -- looked enough for victory at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium.

Unfortunately for them, there were 93 minutes to be played in Thursday evening's quarterfinal.

And, as much as Firmino was the most experienced, globally-recognised face on the pitch, Al Sadd's opponents Vissel Kobe had some calm and seasoned campaigners of their own to call upon.

Indeed, it was one of them -- Yoshinori Muto -- who would pop up with a dramatic equaliser in the third and final minute of added time to force a 3-3 draw that led to extra-time and, eventually, penalties -- where it was Vissel who held their nerve to claim a 5-4 shootout victory and advance to the last four.

More to follow...