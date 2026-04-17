Weekend predictions: Can Arsenal hold off Man City? Will Atlético win Copa del Rey?

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Every Friday, I pick for you the best or most exciting games not to be missed in the world of football each weekend. From derbies to top of the table clashes, relegation six-pointers to world class players facing each other or other interesting tactical battles, there will be something for everyone to enjoy.

This week, we take you to England, Spain, France, Portugal and Germany for the Premier League title race, a cup final, a massive derby, a potential coronation, plus some big fights for championships and European places.

A Premier League title decider?

Manchester City vs. Arsenal

English Premier League, Matchday 33

Kickoff: Sunday, 11:30 a.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. BST

The 2026 Premier League decider is here! On Sunday, at the Etihad Stadium, the two best teams in the country face each other on Matchday 33, and I believe the winner (if there is one) will go on to win the league title. It is huge! That's what all the neutrals wanted, and we have it.

However, it will probably won't be pretty. You can expect a physical affair, sprinkled with some technical genius from the likes of Rayan Cherki or Eberechi Eze. Arsenal can afford a draw, of course, and in that case would remain the favourite to lift the league trophy comes the end of the season. They have not been great lately, though, and will need to find their defensive solidity and solid structure again if they are to get the desired result.

The expected returns of Eze and Piero Hincapié to full fitness will help, while Bukayo Saka and Jurriën Timber could be back too. William Saliba, David Raya and Gabriel Magalhães will naturally have a big part to play: they can't give City too much space to exploit or afford them too much time on the ball because the Citizens have the momentum at the moment.

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There's no doubting City's form: they beat Arsenal in the Carabao Cup final a month ago, and they just destroyed Liverpool and Chelsea in the FA Cup and in the Premier League respectively. In Cherki, they have the best player in the league right now, arguably, and Pep Guardiola will obviously fancy their chances massively this weekend.

The gap is six points between them and Arsenal, with City holding a game in hand and the Gunners boasting a slight edge in goal difference (+38 against +35). Guardiola outsmarted Arteta tactically in the League Cup final at Wembley with a 4-2-4 shape out of possession, and he'll likely do the same on Sunday. Bournemouth also did it to great effect against Arsenal last weekend. Arteta and his Gunners will have to be better prepared and equipped this time to cope better with what City will throw at them.

MY PREDICTION: Man City 1-1 Arsenal. I would love a great attacking game with loads of goals and chances, and a performance from both teams that we will remember forever. But I don't think it will happen! I think it will be a big fight -- quite cagey, with more of the ball for City, but nothing to separate the two sides.

Copa del Rey will be decided this weekend

Atlético Madrid vs. Real Sociedad

play 3:26 How Matarazzo sparked Real Sociedad's rapid revival Real Sociedad coach Pellegrino Matarazzo explains what attracted him to the club, and how he took them from relegation battlers to Copa del Rey finalists in just a few months in charge.

In a way, Saturday's cup final could be described as the "Antoine Griezmann derby." Between his first club, the club of his teenage years where he became a professional player and his second club, the club where he became one of the best players in the world, it will be a very special evening for the Frenchman, especially only a few weeks before he leaves Spain for a new chapter with Orlando City and Major League Soccer!

This final could not be better for him. Both sides mean so much to him and while Atleti also still have an exciting Champions League semifinal ahead against Arsenal, the club's entire focus right now is on this domestic final. The last time Atlético won the Spanish Cup was back in 2013 and since their last triumph, Real Sociedad won it in 2020 under Imanol Alguacil, with Sociedad boss Pellegrino Matarazzo wanting to bring another trophy parade to the streets of San Sebastián.

After two tight head-to-head meetings in LaLiga (a 1-1 draw in January, and a 3-2 Atleti win in March), you can expect another tense battle here. Atlético fought hard in midweek to advance in the Champions League at Barcelona's expense and will need to dig deep for another high-pressure game just days later. Matarazzo, Sociedad's American manager, has done a great job since he arrived (just two losses in their last eight games, all competitions) and they can even dream of a Champions League qualification, sitting only four points behind Real Betis who are in fifth. They will approach this game as underdogs, but with confidence, and the energy they're playing with at the moment could be key here if Atlético are still exhausted from their midweek adventures.

MY PREDICTION: Atlético Madrid 2-1 Real Sociedad. It is hard to look past Atlético in this final, and I think Real Sociedad will give them a good game. They will be aggressive and well organised, and Atleti have already played 90 minutes of intense football this week; however, I expect Griezmann & Co. will find a way to win.

play 1:50 Klinsmann: Kane is the player Bayern need to win the Champions League Jürgen Klinsmann is full of praise for Harry Kane's leadership skills on the pitch as Bayern Munich progress to the UCL semifinals.

This could have been a very interesting encounter if Bayern still had something to play in the Bundesliga this season, but they don't. If anything, this should be the game in which they're crowned German champions again, retaining their title. They are currently 12 points clear of Borussia Dortmund in second with five games to go, so it should all be wrapped up on Sunday at the Allianz Arena.

Vincent Kompany and his team have been absurd in the league this season, losing only one game so far (to Augsburg, amazingly) while scoring 105 goals in 29 matches -- a rate of 3.6 goals per game! They have been on another planet to their peers, with Michael Olise and Harry Kane being the two outstanding players in the league so far in terms of goals and assists: 31 and five for the Englishman, 12 and 18 for the Frenchman. Overall, Kompany built an absolute machine that nobody in Germany can consistently match.

However, Stuttgart will try and will give it a good go. They have been the third-best team in the league this season -- credit to Sebastian Hoeness again for the great work he is doing there -- and aren't far from returning to the Champions League. They are currently third in the table, level on points with Leipzig in fourth, two clear of Leverkusen in fifth and three up on Hoffenheim in sixth. The race for a Top 4 finish will be very exciting because fifth place might not make it into the Champions league next season, but Stuttgart are in good shape at the moment.

MY PREDICTION: Bayern Munich 3-1 Stuttgart. Bayern won't miss out on this opportunity to win the title at home in front of their fans. Stuttgart are a really good team and should cause problems, but overall, Olise and Kane will get the job done again.

A huge game in the top-five race

Chelsea vs. Manchester United

English Premier League, Matchday 33

Kickoff: Sunday, 3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. BST