How to watch 2026 Copa del Rey final on ESPN

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Atlético Madrid and Real Sociedad will play for it all when the two clubs meet in the 2025-26 Copa del Rey final. Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville, Spain, will be the stage for the 124th edition of Spain's primary soccer cup. Atlético have won 10 Copa del Rey crowns, fourth most in the history of the country's oldest and most prestigious tournament. Sociedad seek their fourth Copa del Rey title and first since 2020.

Here are key facts about the 2025-26 Copa del Rey final:

When is the match?

The 2025-26 Copa del Rey final will take place Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET.

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch all of the action in the ESPN App and in the Spanish Copa del Rey streaming hub.

Who has won the most Copa del Rey titles?

Barcelona is the most decorated club in the history of the Copa del Rey, winning 32 titles.

▪︎ Barcelona, 32

▪︎ Athletic Club, 24

▪︎ Real Madrid, 20

▪︎ Atlético Madrid, 10

▪︎ Valencia, 8

How can fans access more soccer content from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN soccer hub page for the latest news, analysis, scores, standings and more.