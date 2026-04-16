Buffon, Seaman lead tributes to ex-Arsenal, Juve keeper Manninger

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Former teammates Gianluigi Buffon and David Seaman are among those who have paid tribute to Alex Manninger following the former Arsenal and Juventus goalkeeper's death at 48.

Manninger, who was also capped 33 times by Austria, died after his car was reportedly hit by a train in Salzburg on Thursday.

Salzburg police did not name Manninger but Austria national broadcaster ORF reported he was fatally injured in an incident at a level crossing on Thursday morning local time. The Associated Press has contacted police for confirmation.

Police said a car was struck and dragged by a train while crossing the tracks. The driver was alone and the train driver was unharmed.

"We mourn our former goalkeeper Alexander Manninger, who tragically lost his life in a traffic accident. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. Rest in peace, Alexander," RB Salzburg, another of his former clubs, posted on X.

Manninger made 64 appearances during five years at Arsenal and played a key role in helping the Gunners win both the Premier League and FA Cup in 1998.

Despite being largely Seaman's understudy at Arsenal, he deputised for the former England No. 1 late in the 1997-98 campaign and delivered a string of impressive performances to help the club -- in Arsene Wenger's first full season in charge -- win the double.

"It is devastating news," Seaman told the Press Association. "It is really sad and it is difficult to get your head around it.

"When I think of Alex Manninger, he was a fantastic goalkeeper for us. He came in and deputised for me during a really critical time to help us win the double.

Alex Manninger was a key contributor at Arsenal. Alex Livesey /Allsport

"He did amazingly well. He was just a young lad when he broke into the first team. For a 20-year-old to come in and play for Arsenal in the way that he did was really special.

"The fans loved him. And I must admit it was touch and go as to whether I would get back in the side. He was a massive player for Arsenal."

Manninger, who began his career with RB Salzburg and joined the Gunners in a £500,000 move from Grazer AK in June 1997, left Arsenal for Espanyol in 2002.

"He was so competitive in the standards that he set himself," Seaman added. "He wanted to be the best and if he let a goal in, he wouldn't shut up about it. He never stopped analysing the goals he let in because of how good he wanted to be.

"He was a great friend, too. And like me was a fisherman and we spent may hours together on the lakes. My thoughts are with his wife and young family."

Former Arsenal captain Tony Adams posted a picture of him lining up alongside Manninger accompanied by just a single word: "Heartbreaking."

Manninger also spent four years at Italian giants Juventus, winning the Serie A title in 2011-12

Alex Manninger trains alongside then-Juventus teammate Gianluigi Buffon in 2009. ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

The longtime Juventus No. 1 Gianluigi Buffon, also remembered his former teammate.

"Every word is superfluous. Every tear would be just another for the loss of a friend and someone I've always admired," the Italy great posted on Instagram.

"You chose to remain independent from the addiction of the world of football, seeking your happiness in the simple things: a healthy life in the woods, fishing, nature, family. This was your credo.

"In a world often bowed and genuflected, chasing oppression, careerism, and easy money, you always asserted your freedom, maintaining an upright posture, with the pride of someone who knows what you want.

"You had the strength to distance yourself from all this and look at us with that sly smile of yours, as if to say: 'You're all crazy, you'll never have me.'

"I hope, indeed, I'm certain, that from up there you will continue to guide your beautiful children and your young wife."

PA and The Associated Press contributed to this report.