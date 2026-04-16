Aston Villa looking forward to 'special' semi with Forest

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Aston Villa boss Unai Emery is looking forward to a "special" Europa League semifinal with Nottingham Forest following a 7-1 aggregate win over Bologna.

Villa had their tails up after a 3-1 first-leg win and Ollie Watkins started a first-half rout when he scored his 13th goal of the season and third of the tie.

Emi Buendia gave Villa a 2-0 lead less than a minute after Morgan Rogers had seen a penalty saved, but the England international made amends for his miss by putting the hosts 3-0 to the good before halftime and Ezri Konsa's second goal of the tie wrapped up a convincing win late on.

Villa have set up an all-Premier League clash with Vitor Pereira's Reds in the semifinals for a place in the Istanbul showpiece.

The two teams met just last week in a 1-1 draw at the City Ground.

Emery said: "It's important for both teams and we have something similar, both clubs have won the European Cup.

"They have had their moments in Europe at the highest level in their history and our history.

"Now to play in the semifinal is very important for us and for them. It is going to be a very good semifinal for both teams, supporters, we are enjoying the way we are doing.

"We are trying to appreciate each moment together with our supporters like today being in Villa Park, excited and motivated.

"This semifinal is something special for both teams because it is an opportunity to play a semifinal and I know how difficult it is to play a semifinal."

Unai Emery celebrates with Aston Villa fans after sealing a spot in the Europa League semifinals. Getty Images

Emery was pleased with the way his side killed the contest with three quick first-half goals.

He added: "Today we extended the same game plan as we did last week in Bologna, respecting them and the competition.

"Of course the performance collectively and playing two matches is really fantastic, but difficult.

"We have won this match clearly with the result but [that's] because we played a serious match.

"Today we talked about our start being different to last week and being ruthless in the final third and this was the difference."

Watkins scored his 100th goal for the club with Villa's opener -- his fourth goal of the competition this season.

The England striker has found it hard to score goals at certain points throughout this campaign, but Emery hailed his determination.

"Individual numbers are important for the players," he said. "Of course, today is a special day for Watkins because he achieved it through a collective objective because we are in the semifinal.

"But individual numbers we want to help them and support them to achieve their different objectives they can have individually.

"We need him [Watkins] scoring goals, getting numbers, even doing assists. Other players like today -- Buendia, Rogers, Konsa, we need other players scoring goals.

"But especially when we are trying to support our players with their numbers, strikers are important. Today it was Watkins' day."