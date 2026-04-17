Sources: NWSL expected to vote on calendar shift this month

Open Extended Reactions

The NWSL's board of governors is expected to vote later this month on whether to flip the league's calendar to a fall-to-spring season, multiple sources told ESPN.

The NWSL season currently kicks off in March and ends in November, but a change -- one that has been debated for years and previously voted down -- would see the season start in late summer and end in late spring. That would align the NWSL with many of Europe's top leagues and soon, with MLS, which will make the transition to fall-to-spring next year.

The NWSL's board has debated changing the season footprint for at least three years, and a flip of the calendar was narrowly voted down in late 2024, ESPN previously reported. Intense debate over the topic has continued within league circles.

Another vote on the calendar could happen at the upcoming board meeting, sources said, although the agendas to such meetings change frequently, and the terms of potential proposals can be altered right up until voting begins, as they did in December with the implementation of the new High Impact Player rule.

Even if there is a vote that successfully passes a calendar change -- which is not guaranteed, since support of the idea is not unanimous -- it could take years to implement.

An NWSL spokesperson declined to comment on this story.

NWSL commissioner Jessica Berman said in November that "our ecosystem is on notice" about the league potentially changing its calendar.

"There are certainly opportunities that can be created with us not overlapping Major League Soccer, in that the schedule congestion for our summer calendar will be mitigated," Berman said before the 2025 NWSL Championship. "On the other hand, there will of course be other challenges that it creates in terms of understanding and knowing stadium availability."

Proponents of the change believe that aligning the NWSL's calendar with Europe will improve transfer business and allow the NWSL to better operate around FIFA international windows.

Sources told ESPN that there is also a belief among some board members that there is less competition for prime TV time in late spring and that the NWSL playoffs could have a larger audience in that window. Maximizing revenue from the next media rights deal is the NWSL board's current top priority, multiple sources have told ESPN over the past year, and Berman has spoken about the topic frequently.

Critics of a calendar change point to the NWSL's many cold-weather markets and potential player safety issues around holding games in frigid conditions, although extreme heat is already an issue during the NWSL's summer months. They are also concerned about how cold temperatures and potential weather delays would impact attendance, which dipped on average last year.

The NWSL's board of governors will meet later this month. Any potential league vote is likely to result in a narrow decision in either direction, as was the case in 2024.

MLS owners voted in November to flip the calendar and mirror Europe. MLS will make the transition by playing an abbreviated "sprint season" next spring before switching to a full season for 2027-28. MLS will begin its new seasons in July, take a winter break from mid-December through early February and finish the playoffs in late May.

The NWSL could follow a similar path but on a delayed timeline.

The NWSL's new collective bargaining agreement, which was ratified in 2024, accounted for a potential change by eliminating restrictions to preseason start dates and by adding an entire section (27.9) accounting for a schedule format change. That section requires the league to provide no less than one year's notice to the NWSL Players Association if it intends to switch to a fall-to-spring format.

After that, the CBA calls for the league and the union to form a scheduling committee and allow for NWSLPA input, as well as bargain over necessary changes that conflict with the current CBA, "but the NWSL retains the discretion to make the format change."

There are natural breaks in the calendar for the NWSL to attempt a transition. The 2028 Summer Olympics will be in Los Angeles (and the Olympics soccer event spread across the U.S.), and the 2031 Women's World Cup is expected to be primarily hosted in the United States, although the formal approval of that uncontested bid has been delayed by FIFA.

Changing the calendar has the support of many sporting executives across the league because it will put NWSL contracts at the same cadence as those in Europe, where deals typically expire in the summer. That, executives have said for years, will make player transfers easier.

In ESPN's first anonymous general manager survey in 2024, one GM said that the intense debate over the calendar was "actually the biggest question facing the league."

Turning the summer into the offseason would also allow the NWSL to avoid one of its largest headaches: international tournaments. The league tried to play through the 2015 and 2019 Women's World Cups despite missing swaths of star players before finally taking a five-week break for the 2023 edition.

Between the World Cup, the Olympics and continental tournaments such as the Euros, there are major international calendar conflicts three out of every four summers. (And this year, in the one down summer in that cycle, the NWSL instilled a monthlong break because of the men's World Cup taking over many of its venues and markets.)

MLS and the NWSL currently mirror each other in operating seasons that start at the beginning of the calendar year (usually February or March) and end with playoffs that run until the end of the year. MLS and the NWSL have both kicked off their seasons early in the calendar year since their inceptions in 1996 and 2013, respectively.

The USL Super League, which is also sanctioned as a U.S. women's first division alongside the NWSL, launched in 2024 and already plays roughly a fall-to-spring schedule, kicking off in August and concluding in May.