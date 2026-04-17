'Safe haven': Iranian players rebuild after asylum bid

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Two Iranian football players who sought asylum in Australia say they have been overwhelmed by support as they look to rebuild their lives.

Atefeh Ramezanizadeh and Fatemeh Pasandideh have expressed their gratitude after accepting an offer to stay in Australia after IR Iran's controversial AFC Women's Asian Cup campaign.

"The compassion and support shown to us during this challenging time has provided us with hope for a future where we can live and compete in safety," they said in a joint statement on Friday.

The duo were among seven Iranian squad members -- six players and a support staff member -- who sparked a diplomatic furore when they were granted humanitarian visas to remain in Australia after their Asian Cup campaign in March.

There were fears for the team's safety on their return to Iran, after they were labelled "wartime traitors" on the country's state media for refusing to sing the national anthem before their opening Asian Cup match.

Five squad members later withdrew their asylum claims and returned to Iran.

Pasandideh and Ramezanizadeh on Friday thanked the Australian Government for providing a "safe haven in this beautiful country", singling out Tony Burke, the Minister for Home Affairs, for granting humanitarian protection.

They also saluted Home Affairs staff support, and said they had been overwhelmed by the generosity of Australia's Iranian community as they entered the next chapter of their lives.

"Your support has made us feel welcome and less alone as we navigate this transition," they said.

"At this stage, our primary focus is on our safety, our health and beginning the process of rebuilding our lives."

A-League Women's club Brisbane Roar has provided Pasandideh and Ramezanizadeh access to their training facilities, saying it was committed to providing a supportive environment.

The duo said they were keen to continue playing football but would not be speaking publicly anytime soon.

"We are elite athletes, and it remains our dream to continue our sporting careers here in Australia," they said.

"However, we are not yet ready to speak publicly about our experiences. We respectfully ask the media for privacy and space at this time.

"We will not be making any further comments or conducting interviews in the immediate future."