Ex-Man United player sacked as non-league boss for not spending enough money

Open Extended Reactions

Ramsgate supporters will soon have a new manager in charge. Getty

The manager of non-league Ramsgate has been sacked, with the club unusually citing his underspending of their budget.

Lee Martin's time at the club has come to an end despite them admitting that he achieved his remit of keeping them in the Isthmian Premier.

Ramsgate now sit in 10th after steering clear of relegation fear. Martin also led them to a Isthmian league cup final which they lost 1-0 in extra-time to Wingate & Finchley.

But, his failure to spend enough of the money allocated to him has been named as a reason to dismiss him.

Ramsgate's statement read: "Ramsgate FC will begin the process of appointing a new first team manager following the departure of Lee Martin.

"As we reflect on the season, it feels the right time to provide an update on the managerial position. When Lee Martin came into the club, we were in a difficult position and facing the real possibility of relegation.

"His remit was simple -- to keep us in the league. Lee achieved that.

"Results improved quickly and, at one stage, we even found ourselves looking towards the playoff places, which is a credit to the work done during that period.

"However, a challenging recruitment period leading into March meant that, over the final six weeks of the season, the playing budget was significantly underspent.

"That period has been reflected in our recent run of results, with six defeats from our last seven games, including this week's cup final.

"This decision reflects the direction we want to take as a club, not any one result. As a club, our culture has always been about looking forwards. It's a mindset that has taken us from the brink of Step 5 to competing at Step 3, and now to a position where we are able to look towards Step 2.

"As planned, Seb Tidey will step down from his role on the committee at the end of the season. A significant part of Seb's work with the club has been contributing to the development of a new strategic document, which sets out a very specific plan for the footballing side of the club.

"To give ourselves the best possible chance of success on the pitch, we believe it is important to explore the market and identify the right manager to deliver that plan. One thing that remains incredible is our supporters. Their backing is the reason we now find ourselves knocking on the door of promotion to Step 2, and we are unwavering in our determination to match their ambition and push this club forward.

"We would like to place on record our thanks to Lee for the job he has done. He came in at a difficult time, helped realign our objectives, and ensured the club moves forward from a stable position. Seb Tidey, Tom Hadler and Mark Buckingham will take charge of the remaining two games of the season."

Martin has now been sacked twice this season. He was previously let go by Welling.

As a player, Martin was signed by Sir Alex Ferguson for Manchester United in 2005 although he was never a regular member of the first-team squad.

He was loaned to Royal Antwerp in Belgium, who United had an affiliation with, before spending much of his career in the Championship. He ended his playing career representing Ramsgate in non-league.