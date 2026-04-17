Transfer rumors, news: Liverpool, Bayern eye Spurs' Gray

Open Extended Reactions

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Archie Gray is being considered for a summer move by Bayern Munich and Liverpool, while Arsenal are ahead of the pack in the pursuit of Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

Transfers home page | Men's winter grades | Women's grades

TRENDING RUMORS

Archie Gray has developed into one of the Premier League's most promising young players despite Tottenham Hotspur's slide into a relegation battle this season. Robin Jones/Getty Images

- Bayern Munich and Liverpool are exploring a move for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Archie Gray, the Daily Mail reports. Gray, 20, is one of several players that could be moved on if Spurs suffer relegation from the Premier League this season, with both European giants keeping close tabs on his situation. The report adds that Gray's teammate Lucas Bergvall could also leave, and the 20-year-old is admired by both Chelsea and Aston Villa.

- Arsenal are leading the race for Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon, according to The Sun. It is reported that the Gunners are in the strongest position to sign the 25-year-old, who would prefer to move to a club in London if he is to leave Tyneside this summer. Gordon is also on the radar of Liverpool and Bayern Munich, and there is belief that a £75 million offer would be enough to persuade the Magpies to part ways with him. The former Everton player scored 10 goals in Newcastle's UEFA Champions League campaign this season.

- Barcelona, Arsenal, and Napoli are tracking Palmeiras defender Luiz Benedetti. Diario AS reports that all three clubs hold long-standing interest in the 19-year-old, who Como manager Cesc Fabregas has identified as a potential replacement for defender Jacobo Ramón. The Brazilian side are believed to have anticipated interest in his signature from Europe before signing him to a contract extension that secures his future until December 2029 last year, but it is said that they would be willing to part ways with him if they receive an offer worth €25 million.

- Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister is on the radar of several clubs in Europe, according to the Daily Telegraph. The 27-year-old could be offloaded in the summer, with as many as nine players linked with a potential Anfield exit. One of those is Joe Gomez, with AC Milan, Brighton & Hove Albion and Crystal Palace are said to remain interested in securing the 28-year-old's signature, and he could be open to leaving Merseyside to go in search of a new challenge. Gomez joined the Reds from Charlton Athletic in the summer of 2015.

- Barcelona could pass on activating the permanent option clause to sign on-loan Manchester United winger Marcus Rashford, according to Marca. The Blaugrana have the option to sign the 28-year-old for a fee of €30 million, but it is reported that the club's hierarchy are concerned about his recent drop in performance, with Rashford having scored just two goals in his last 16 matches. They are beginning to explore potential alternatives for the upcoming summer transfer window.

EXPERT TAKE

play 1:15 Would signing Anthony Gordon make sense for Bayern Munich? Gab Marcotti & Julien Laurens discuss reports linking Bayern Munich with Anthony Gordon.

OTHER RUMORS

- Manchester United and Fulham have joined Napoli and Inter Milan in the race to sign Benfica's Colombia international midfielder Richard Ríos this summer. (A Bola)

- Barcelona are exploring a move for Bayer Leverkusen left-back Alejandro Grimaldo. (Ekrem Konur)

- Chelsea defender Levi Colwill is expected to sign a new long-term contract at Stamford Bridge. (The Times)

- AC Milan are weighing up a move for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Chelsea have entered the race for Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi. (TEAMtalk)

- Sevilla are considering an approach to sign Liverpool goalkeeper Armin Pecsi on loan. (Diario AS)

- Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka has been placed at the top of AC Milan's shortlist as they look to sign him on a free transfer, offering him a contract until the summer of 2029 worth €5 million a season. (Nicolo Schira)

- Talks remain ongoing between Atlético Madrid and Atalanta regarding a deal for midfielder Éderson. (Ben Jacobs)

- Liverpool have Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries on their radar, having made an inquiry for him in January. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Real Madrid have no plans to begin a squad overhaul in the summer despite their elimination from the Champions League and disappointing LaLiga form. (Mundo Deportivo)

- Multiple clubs in Europe are watching the situation of Lens defender Malang Sarr, who is set to become a free agent in the summer. (Foot Mercato)

- Crystal Palace defender Mofe Jemide is attracting interest from PSV Eindhoven and Celta Vigo. (Rudy Galetti)

- Morten Hjulmand's agent, Ivan Marko Benes, is confident his client will continue at Sporting CP amid reported interest from Premier League clubs. (Record)