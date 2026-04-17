Ashley Cole 'discouraged' by coaching opportunties in England

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Ashley Cole was recently appointed Cesena boss. Getty

Former Chelsea defender Ashley Cole has said he felt "discouraged" by the lack of managerial opportunties in England and is grateful for Serie B side Cesena for the "massive leap of faith" in appointing him.

Cole was hired as boss at Italian club Cesena last month in what is his first full-time managerial role. The 45-year-old had previously had spells as assistant manager at Everton, Birmingham City and England, but his experience wasn't deemed sufficient for a head coach role at any English club.

"I was getting kind of discouraged by a lack of opportunities, from some clubs in England I spoke to," Cole said in an interview to BBC.

"They like to throw the 'you don't have experience' line. And I'm like, I get what you're saying, I agree -- but how am I going to get experience?

"That's the battle you have to fight as a number two for six or seven years -- you have to take a leap of faith, but a club also has to take a leap of faith.

"I don't think there are too many black English coaches working in Italy, so yes, it is a massive leap of faith from them and I'm very proud to be here.

"It is a great place to be and to start. I'm glad I'm back. We're going to do something different -- a bit special."

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Cole lost his first game in charge at Cesena in mid-March before registering his first managerial win against Catanzaro the following week. His side drew and lost their subsequent two games.

They occupy the final promotion playoff spot in the table with four games left, but Cole makes clear that his side aren't quite ready for the jump to the top flight as yet.

He spoke of wanting to build their own playing style and implementing what he has learnt from all the coaches he played under in his playing career.

"I am not going to be a Jose Mourinho -- I don't hold that stature or respect because I haven't won anything. Carlo Ancelotti is cool and calm -- and a successful player and manager -- so I can't be him. I can't be a Rafa Benitez.

"I have to take little bits from them, be myself and trust my process, and focus on Cesena. I want to work and hopefully, one day, I can win a trophy."