Erling Haaland relishing Gabriel Magalhães 'challenge' as Man City face Arsenal

Steve Nicol believes Manchester City will feel less pressure in the title race as they look to close the gap on Arsenal. (1:27)

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Manchester City star Erling Haaland said he is relishing his showdown with Arsenal's Gabriel Magalhães in Sunday's Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium.

The two faced each other in last month's Carabao Cup final that City won 2-0. However, Magalhães managed to keep Haaland off the scoresheet.

Asked about facing the Brazil international again, Haaland told ESPN: "Of course, it's always a good challenge against him. Arsenal have been one of the best teams in Europe for the last few seasons. So they are good. Gabriel is good, [William] Saliba is good, [goalkeeper David] Raya is good. So it's not easy, but what can we do? We have to try."

City go into Sunday's league game looking to reduce the six-point gap between them and leaders Arsenal. Pep Guardiola's side do, however, have a game in hand.

"It's going to be an amazing game, I'm sure," Haaland told ESPN. "A big game against Arsenal. It's going to be a nice game, hopefully."

Erling Haaland and Gabriel have had fiery clashes in the past. Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Haaland is also in a tussle for this season's Golden Boot with Brentford's Igor Thiago, who is one behind the Norway international's tally of 22 goals.

The 25-year-old has already won the Premier League golden boot twice since joining City in the summer of 2022 from Borussia Dortmund.

"I think Igor has had an amazing season so far for Brentford, he's been showing some great qualities," Haaland said. "So yeah, it's going to be an interesting fight."

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Haaland, meanwhile, expects the club to make the right moves to replace veteran midfielder Bernardo Silva, who will leave once his contract expires in June after nine years at the Etihad stadium.

"Yeah, of course, it's a generation that won plenty of trophies, you know, but everything comes to an end some day," Haaland said.

"And then since I came to the club, plenty of players have left. You know, last season was Kyle Walker and Kevin [De Bruyne], who are amazing players and did so amazing for the club. And then it's about the club replacing these players and for the new players to take responsibility and to help the club towards the right direction, winning trophies."