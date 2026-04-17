Bournemouth closing in on Marco Rose as Andoni Iraola replacement - sources

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Marco Rose is set to become the new Bournemouth boss. Getty

Bournemouth are closing in on Marco Rose as their new manager, sources have told ESPN.

Andoni Iraola announced on Monday he would leave Bournemouth at the end of the season, and sources told ESPN both Rose and Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna were on the Premier League club's radar as potential replacements.

McKenna is under contract with Ipswich through to 2028, while Rose is available having left RB Leipzig last year. Both are much-admired by the Bournemouth hierarchy, but it's Rose who appears to have emerged as their preferred candidate.

Sources have told ESPN the club is in discussions with Rose on personal terms. Rose will bring a wealth of experience having coached RB Salzburg, Borussia Monchengladbach, Borussia Dortmund and Leipzig.