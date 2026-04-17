Sidemen Charity Match: How to watch, date, kick-off time, team line-ups, where are Logan Paul and iShowSpeed?

Open Extended Reactions

KSI is bringing the Sidemen back to Wembley. Getty

The Sidemen are descending upon Wembley Stadium once again for their annual charity match.

Last year, an incredible eight million viewers watch the match live on a YouTube stream as the Sidemen lost to the YouTube Allstars in a penalty shootout after a 9-9 draw. It raised £4.7 million and the profits went to charity.

This time, 90,000 fans are expected at Wembley after a record-setting sell-out in two-and-a-half hours. Brightside and M7 Education are the charities set to benefit.

Here's everything that UK fans need to know about the 2026 charity game.

When is the 2026 Sidemen Charity Match?

The game is on Saturday April 18, at Wembley Stadium in London.

Kick-off time for 2026 Sidemen Charity Match

The game will kick off at 3 p.m. BST.

How to watch 2026 Sidemen Charity Match

You can watch for free via a live stream on the Sidemen's YouTube channel, which has 23 million subscribers.

2026 Sidemen Charity Match line-ups

Sidemen's line-up: Zerkaa; Vikkstar; Wroetoshaw; TBJZL; Deji; Marlon; Arthur TV; AmineMaTue; ChrisMD; xQc; Adapt; Jynxzi; Niko Omilana; AB; AJ Shabeel; LazarBeam; Lacy.

YouTube Allstars: KSI; Miniminter; Behzinga; Angry Ginge; Stable Ronaldo; Squeezie; Mrwhosetheboss; JasonTheWeen; ItalianBach; Ibai; George Clarke; Danny Aarons; Chazza; CarryMinati; Sketch; WillNE; Max Fosh.

Jack Joseph will manage SDMN FC, while Calfreezy takes charge of the YouTube Allstars.

Unlike in previous years, KSI confirmed that Sidemen representatives will play on the YouTube Allstar's team to even up the contest.

He told talkSPORT: "With this charity match, we thought we'd change it up. Normally, the Sidemen are in one team, and we're up against different players in YouTube All Stars.

"But this time, three of us have moved to YouTube All Stars. So, me, Simon, Ethan are now in YouTube All Stars, whereas the rest are in Sidemen.

"It's going to be a lot more competitive, and it's going to be intriguing to see which goals the fans celebrate more and who people want to win.

"It's going to be a good time in general. It's always quite entertaining, and it's always a fun time with these charity matches. Everyone always leaves with a smile on their face."

Why aren't Logan Paul or iShowSpeed playing?

Logan Paul and iShowSpeed are set for WWE WrestleMania. Getty

Two big names are missing from the line-ups.

Logan Paul and iShowSpeed will be busy on Saturday night in Las Vegas competing at Night 1 of WWE WrestleMania 42.

Paul and Speed are a part of a six-man tag-team match, teaming with Austin Theory to face The Usos and LA Knight.