Ex-Man United defender Marcos Rojo banned for angry referee confrontation

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Marcos Rojo was sent off against River Plate. Getty

Ex-Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo has been handed a four-match ban following an angry confrontation with the referee while playing for Racing Club against River Plate.

Rojo hit River's Lucas Martínez Quarta in the face during Sunday's league encounter and was given his marching orders. Before leaving the pitch, he confronted the referee and insulted him

River went on to win the game 2-0.

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Rojo, 36, has now been sent off twice in the 15 games he has played for Racing since arriving last summer. His contract expires in June.

During his six years at United, Rojo made 122 appearances before leaving Old Trafford on a permanent transfer to Boca Juniors in February 2021.