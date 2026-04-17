Chelsea co-owner on Liam Rosenior: 'We think he can be successful long term'

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Chelsea co-owner Behdad Eghbali gave his backing to Liam Rosenior and said he still believes the head coach can be successful despite recent results that have threatened the club's Champions League qualification hopes.

The team have won one of their last seven games in the Premier League and have slipped four points outside the top five ahead of Saturday's fixture at home to Manchester United.

Rosenior, who was appointed in January following the abrupt sacking of Enzo Maresca on New Year's Day, enjoyed a promising start but a downturn began when the Blues were beaten 5-2 away by Paris St Germain in the Champions League in March, and so far the former Hull and Strasbourg boss has been unable to arrest the slide.

Speaking at CAA's World Congress of Sports conference in Los Angeles on Thursday, Eghbali said: "On Liam, we had the opportunity to work with him daily for 18 plus months, so we knew what we were getting. We think he has every attribute to be successful here.

Liam Rosenior has been backed by Chelsea's co-owners. Photo by John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images

"He got off to a great start. We've had a tough past five, six matches, but I think we're behind Liam. Of course, it's a results business, but we think he can be successful long term."

It is almost four years since BlueCo -- a consortium led by Todd Boehly and Eghbali's Clearlake Capital -- bought the club from former owner Roman Abramovich and began a comprehensive overhaul of the squad, personnel and the recruitment policy.

A supporter protest against BlueCo is set to take place outside Stamford Bridge ahead of the United game organised by NotAProjectCFC.

On Thursday, the Chelsea Supporters Trust issued an open letter affirming its lack of confidence in the ownership and its strategy, and called for greater clarity and accountability in decision-making.

Amongst the issues some supporters have objected to has been the appointment of Rosenior, who had previously worked for BlueCo at sister club Strasbourg.

Speaking earlier in April, defender Marc Cucurella suggested in an interview that the squad had been destabilised by the decision to part company with Maresca mid-season.

The Italian's position became untenable after a falling out with the owners and sporting directors over a number of issues including player recruitment and a dispute with medical staff.

"Our policy has been no in-season changes," Eghbali said. "You certainly review and hold not only the manager, but the management team, the sporting team, accountable, but typically in the summers, not in season.

"It's not a change we wanted to make. It's a change that had a bit of a negative impact in the season, when you're changing systems and personnel, and it's one we've got to fight our way out of."

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Supporters have vocally targeted Eghbali during home games this season, calling him for him and BlueCo to sell the club, and have sung the name of former owner Abramovich.

"For the fans, we care," Eghbali said. "We want the club to be successful. We're focused on delivering that on-pitch performance. I think six months ago everyone was super-happy. Results have been mixed, disappointing more recently. There's a full reflection on what we can do better, what we can improve on.

"There is a plan. We reflect on the plan. We try to improve the plan and tweak the plan if it's not working. The message is we're committed."