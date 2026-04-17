Eddie Howe bullish on Newcastle: 'My fire is burning very strongly'

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Eddie Howe insists his 'fire is burning strongly' to help Newcastle. MB Media/Getty Images

Eddie Howe has vowed to fight harder than he has ever fought before to turn Newcastle's season and his future around.

The 48-year-old has come under pressure from disgruntled fans as the club's hopes of a second successive campaign of Champions League football have dwindled with back-to-back defeats by Sunderland and Crystal Palace in the wake of their European trouncing in Barcelona.

However, four-and-a-half years into his reign at St James' Park, Howe remains fully committed to the cause.

Asked if there was a scenario in which he could walk away, Howe said: "I just want to serve the club and do what's right for the football club. That's always been my aim.

"If that's me leaving to help the club, then of course that's something I'll do, I've got no issue doing that.

"It's not about me. But if I believe I'm the right person to take the club forward, which I do currently right now, then I'll do that and I'll fight to the end.

"I'll fight harder than I've ever fought before, but it's about making sure that those two things are aligned."

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe is bullish about the club's future. Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images

The Magpies sit 14th in the table heading into Saturday's home clash with Howe's former club Bournemouth, who they have not beaten under his charge in seven attempts in the league, and while they are only six points adrift of sixth-placed Chelsea with six games remaining, they have lost seven of their last 10 league outings.

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, which holds an 85 per cent stake in the Magpies, announced on Thursday that it had agreed to sell a 70 per cent share in Al Hilal to Prince Alwaleed bin Talal amid rumours it is preparing to withdraw its backing for the LIV Golf series.

The Press Association understands PIF's investment in the Magpies will be unaffected by the new strategy it set out this week, and while Howe is not in daily contact with the owners, he remains convinced of their commitment and is ready to roll up his sleeves once again.

He said: "In terms of my fire, my fire is burning very, very strongly.

"That's no guarantee from my side what's going to happen in the future because as I've said, the forces that move in football clubs move quickly. But my fire is there. There's loads of wood stacked up and I'm ready to put it on it."

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Should Newcastle miss out on Champions League football there will be a cost, not only financially, but also in terms of the players who could then look towards the exit, with speculation already mounting over the likes of Anthony Gordon, Sandro Tonali and Tino Livramento.

But Howe insists he will continue to ignore the outside noise and battle on as long as he remains convinced he is the right man for the job.

He said: "As I've said so many times, I know what I am, I know my strengths, I know my weaknesses and I can look at myself very clearly in the mirror and know that I'm giving everything.

"As long as I can do that to myself, no-one else can make anything worse for me."