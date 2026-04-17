Pep Guardiola on Man City's clash with Arsenal: 'If we lose, it's over'

Steve Nicol believes Manchester City will feel less pressure in the title race as they look to close the gap on Arsenal. (1:27)

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Pep Guardiola has said the title race will be "over" if Manchester City lose to Arsenal this weekend.

The top two in the Premier League meet at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday in what has been billed as a title decider.

And Guardiola, whose team will kick off six points behind with a game in hand, has said that Arsenal will be champions if they win.

"If we lose, it's over," Guardiola said.

"They are so strong in all departments. Duels, physicality, if you allow them to make a good process by not being aggressive, they make a good buildup.

Pep Guardiola says Manchester City must beat Arsenal to keep the title race alive. Getty

"[David] Raya is extraordinary. It's not necessary to talk about set pieces.

"That's why they are who they are. Top of the Premier League all season, and that's why I'm proud to be there and challenging them."

Victory for City would move Guardiola's team within three points of Arsenal. City could go top if they beat Burnley at Turf Moor on Wednesday.

But even if Arsenal are beaten on Sunday, Guardiola insists City will not necessarily be favorites to lift the trophy because of their "terrible" fixture before the end of the season.

"Our calendar is terrible with Everton away and Bournemouth away and Aston Villa the last one at home," Guardiola said.

"Burnley and Crystal Palace and Brentford at home. Crystal Palace and Aston Villa in Europe, so there are still many things to do."

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Guardiola has been boosted ahead of the game against Arsenal with Nico O'Reilly set to be available after recovering from a hamstring injury.

O'Reilly was the hero in the Carabao Cup final, scoring both goals in the 2-0 victory against Mikel Arteta's side.

Guardiola, though, is expecting his former assistant to tweak his game plan to avoid a repeat of the result at Wembley.

"If we play like we did for 95 minutes [as at Wembley] and they do what they did, we are going to win," Guardiola said.

"But football is unpredictable. I know Mikel a little; they are going to adjust something, and we have to be prepared."