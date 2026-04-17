Moisés Caicedo signs new Chelsea contract until 2033

Liam Rosenior acknowledges the pressure on his side to secure Champions League football as they prepare to face Manchester United at Stamford Bridge. (0:52)

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Moisés Caicedo has signed a new seven-year contract with Chelsea in a significant show of faith in owners BlueCo.

The Ecuador international, who moved to Stamford Bridge from Brighton in 2023 for a then-British record £115 million ($156m), has agreed improved terms that will keep him at the club until 2033 and make him one of the club's top earners.

A near ever-present in midfield with 140 appearances in all competitions, Caicedo is central to the long-term planning of the club, and his commitment marks the second huge contract boost in recent weeks after captain Reece James signed a new deal in March.

"I am so happy to have extended my contract at Chelsea," Caicedo told Chelsea's website. "I believe in this team, this club and I know we're going in the right direction. We've only just begun together.

"There is still a lot more to achieve, and I'm very hungry to keep improving every day. I want to win more trophies with Chelsea and give everything for this club and for the fans.

Moisés Caicedo has penned fresh Chelsea terms. Getty

"We have enjoyed some great times together already and my dream is to become a Chelsea legend, and I will work as hard as possible to make that happen."

The Press Association understands Chelsea's willingness to up the 24-year-old's pay is reward for what they consider to be his indispensable services and their belief that his presence is crucial to the future success of Liam Rosenior's side.

The Blues' usual policy is to give players lower base salaries than are sometimes offered by clubs of comparable size and ambition, but on contracts that are heavily incentivised as regards individual and collective success on the pitch.

This has led to suggestions that several of the club's top stars are underpaid and could obtain more lucrative deals with guaranteed returns elsewhere.

Securing Caicedo's future could not have come at a better moment. The team are currently on an awful run of form that has seriously threatened their hopes of playing in next season's Champions League.

After one Premier League win in their last seven, they have slipped to four points behind Liverpool who occupy the final qualification berth.

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They face Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Saturday with their hopes of taking the fight into the campaign's final weeks on the line.

Despite securing Caicedo and James, doubts remain about the futures of other key players.

Enzo Fernández was reprimanded and suspended internally for two matches after openly courting Real Madrid in a podcast interview during the international break, whilst Marc Cucurella also publicly challenged the club's decision-making on recruitment and their call to sack former boss Enzo Maresca.