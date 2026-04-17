Lucy Bronze on Lionesses' 500-game milestone: 'Insane'

Take a look at how England ended Spain's 31-match unbeaten run in FIFA Women's World Cup qualifying matches. (0:44)

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Lucy Bronze was still trying to wrap her head around England's latest milestone as the Lionesses prepared to mark their 500th match in Saturday's World Cup qualifier in Iceland.

The Chelsea defender has made 146 of those appearances -- which include three World Cups and four-consecutive European Championships -- and is third on the Lionesses' all-time caps list.

European champions England put themselves in pole position to book direct passage to next summer's tournament in Brazil by beating Spain on Tuesday night at Wembley and want to capitalise on that momentum in Reykjavik.

"It's insane," Bronze said. "It's crazy to think, in two ways, that it's the 500th game on both sides of it.

"It's only been 500, but at the same time, oh my God, it's 500 games. It's amazing to be a part of it.

"The entire history of the Lionesses, it's something that we've actually spoken a lot about at camp this week.

"[We] had some of the older Lionesses come in and speak to us and just sharing the history of what it means from the very first game. We heard the whole story of the first final [we] were a part of.

Lucy Bronze has played a significant chunk of the Lionesses' 499 games to date. Getty

"It's just nice to share these stories, so that when you're putting on an England jersey, you know how much it means to so many people and for us to be part of the 500th game is really special for us."

England boss Sarina Wiegman confirmed captain Leah Williamson -- who had been making her way back from a hamstring issue -- was fit and would participate in Friday's training session before a final decision was taken about her involvement against Iceland.

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Bay FC forward Keira Barry, who earned a first senior call-up for this international window, has had to leave due to ankle problems.

England, with a flawless nine points at the halfway point of the initial qualifying campaign, sit three clear of World Cup holders Spain in group A3.

Only the winners of each A group will earn automatic qualification at the end of the round-robin phase.