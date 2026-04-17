Mikel Arteta: Arsenal will play for win at Man City, Bukayo Saka out

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta on having no fear ahead of Arsenal's push for the Premier League title and the Champions League. (0:46)

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Mikel Arteta has vowed Arsenal will play to win in Sunday's Premier League title showdown at Manchester City.

The Gunners travel to Etihad Stadium holding a six-point lead over City -- who have a game in hand -- as they seek their first league crown in 22 years.

Arsenal have not won at City since January 2015 and a draw would ensure the title race remains solely in their hands with five games to play.

However, Arteta said: "I'm not going to spend one second talking about that. We prepare every game to win, that's why we are where we are and we're going to continue to do the same.

"We have earned the right to be in this position, to be challenging and with the possibility to win and the opportunity to win on Sunday, arguably against the best team and the best manager that this league has ever seen.

"That's a huge privilege, and we can't wait to play the game, and we're going to prepare the game to win it, that's for sure, and we see that as a big opportunity for us."

Guardiola admitted that if City lose on Sunday, the title race is "over" but when asked if he saw the game in those terms, Arteta said: "I don't know, there are six games to go. It's a really important one for both teams, and it will [influence] the balance a little bit, but winning a game in the Premier League is so tough for everybody, so after this one, they will still have some very difficult matches for all of us, and we'll have to wait and continue whatever happens.

Mikel Arteta's side go to the Etihad with a six point advantage. Getty

"Winning at this stage you are a bit closer. If we win the first game in the semifinal of the Champions League we're going to be closer. That's for sure and that's why we want to win the game on Sunday. That's clear."

Arteta confirmed Bukayo Saka will miss the game due to an Achilles injury while he is "hopeful" Noni Madueke will recover from a knee problem. Jurriën Timber, Martin Ødegaard and Riccardo Calafiori are continuing to be assessed.

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The last time Arsenal played at City, in September 2024, City equalised in stoppage-time against ten-man Arsenal to earn a 2-2 draw before Erling Haaland told Arteta to "stay humble" as words were exchanged between the teams at the final whistle.

Arteta insisted he has not spoken to Haaland or City boss Pep Guardiola about the incident but said: "Don't worry. The mics are coming in football I don't know when. That's one of the nicest things that you can get told.

"It's obviously an extremely competitive match against top sides that are looking to win the Premier League. It doesn't get better than that and that competition for sure is going to be seen on the pitch."