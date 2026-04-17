Buriram United ready to go 'one step further' and reach AFC Champions League Elite semifinals

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For a team that only made their top-level debut in Asia back in 2013, hailing from a country that is not one of the traditional heavyweights, it is commendable that Thailand's Buriram United have twice reached the quarterfinals of the continent's premier club competition.

Most recently last season, when they graced the inaugural AFC Champions League Elite finals before succumbing to eventual champions Al Ahli in the last eight.

Buriram are once again back in the centralised tournament -- comprising the quarters, semifinals and final from April 16 to 25 -- in Jeddah, having booked their place last month with a thrilling penalty shootout victory over Melbourne City.

The Thai League 1 champions will not need reminding what it felt like to arrive for the finals with excitement and anticipation, only to be sent home at the first hurdle.

It is a scenario they will be hoping to avoid on Saturday evening when they take on United Arab Emirates' Shabab Al Ahli, as they look to draw from their experience from 12 months ago.

"[It's] good to be back again," said Buriram vice-captain Kenny Dougall, in Friday's pre-match news conference.

"To be here two years in a row is a great achievement. I'm looking forward to tomorrow's game and going one step further.

"It's always hard to compare teams but, if I'm to say, I feel we are a bit more mature this year. We had that experience last year that can help us.

"We need to show what we can do. We went through some tough times in the [league] stage.

"We're looking forward to playing against the team from UAE, who are perhaps more used to the climate than we are -- but we are ready to perform."

Buriram have a new coach at the helm in Mark Jackson, who replaced previous coach Osmar Loss -- the man who was in charge of them in last year's finals.

Buriram United also reached the quarterfinals of the AFC Champions League Elite last season but they were no match for eventual champions Al Ahli as they succumbed to a 3-0 defeat. Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images

Since Jackson took over last October, it has been business as usual for Buriram -- which is a compliment to his work considering the lofty expectations surrounding the club.

Domestically, Buriram have already reclaimed the league title -- their fifth in a row -- and are into the last four of the FA Cup, although there will be no repeat of last season's treble after they were eliminated in the semifinals of the League Cup.

Having also matched what his predecessor achieved on the continental front last term, Jackson now has the opportunity to write a new chapter in the club's history.

"It's a very big game for our football club," said Jackson. "We're very excited to be here.

"We've overcome many hurdles to reach this stage and we're here to compete. We are ready to play and challenge our opponents.

"We want to go as far as we can. We are not here to just take part but compete.

"Every game at this level is difficult. We had the privilege of watching our opponents live [in the round of 16 earlier in the week] and we expect a tough game.

"We looked at our opponents, who are individually and collectively of high quality, but we are confident in ourselves. Our discipline and structure combined with the individual quality of our players makes us a dangerous team."