Attack, attack, attack: N.E.C. Nijmegen's tactics have to be seen to be believed

scored 74 goals in the Eredivisie this season, a tally bettered only by PSV (84), who cantered to the title with five games to spare. They've also conceded 48, which is only a handful fewer than the majority of sides at the other end of the table embroiled in the relegation battle. In 30 games, Eniesee have scored 3+ goals 13 times, and conceded 3+ on seven occasions.
"Dutch people love attacking football," says ESPN NL's Sjors Grol. "That's been the case ever since Cruyff and Michels invented 'Total Football' in the 1970s. In a sport where the result seems more important than the performance these days, Schreuder is trying to find a balance between beautiful in the opponent's penalty box. On the left, Ahmetcan Kaplan or Deveron Fonville go steaming forward, their runs ripping apart opponents' man-to-man marking and creating space. On the right it's more subtle; right center back Eli Dasa often waits for his winger, Sami Ouaiassa, to attract a crowd, then slips beyond the play and into the box unnoticed.
Aside from that, he made some good decisions when appointing his front office and giving them the freedom to flourish. For example: Carlos Aalbers, a man renowned for being one of the best scouts in the Netherlands, and with a handy habit of recruiting top Asian prospects (he scouted Ritsu Doan, now at Eintracht Frankfurt, and Yukinari Sugawara, who played in the Premier League for Southampton last season.)