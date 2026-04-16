Attack, attack, attack: N.E.C. Nijmegen's tactics have to be seen to be believed

Open Extended Reactions

scored 74 goals in the Eredivisie this season, a tally bettered only by PSV (84), who cantered to the title with five games to spare. They've also conceded 48, which is only a handful fewer than the majority of sides at the other end of the table embroiled in the relegation battle. In 30 games, Eniesee have scored 3+ goals 13 times, and conceded 3+ on seven occasions.

"Dutch people love attacking football," says ESPN NL's Sjors Grol. "That's been the case ever since Cruyff and Michels invented 'Total Football' in the 1970s. In a sport where the result seems more important than the performance these days, Schreuder is trying to find a balance between beautiful in the opponent's penalty box. On the left, Ahmetcan Kaplan or Deveron Fonville go steaming forward, their runs ripping apart opponents' man-to-man marking and creating space. On the right it's more subtle; right center back Eli Dasa often waits for his winger, Sami Ouaiassa, to attract a crowd, then slips beyond the play and into the box unnoticed.