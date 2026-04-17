Man United facing defensive crisis for Chelsea clash

Former Olympic 100m and 200m champion Usain Bolt believes Michael Carrick has put Manchester United on the "right path" after becoming caretaker manager. (1:30)

Usain Bolt: Michael Carrick has Man United on the right path (1:30)

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Manchester United are facing a defensive crisis ahead of their trip to Chelsea with only one fit senior centre-back in their travelling squad.

Head coach Michael Carrick will be without Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martínez and Matthijs de Ligt at Stamford Bridge on Saturday because of suspension and injury.

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Leny Yoro has started the last six games, but the Frenchman was not part of the squad which travelled to London on Friday afternoon.

If Yoro is ruled out it would leave 19-year-old Ayden Heaven as the only fit central defender available to Carrick against Chelsea.

Leny Yoro looks set to miss Man United's visit to Chelsea. Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Heaven hasn't started a game since the 2-2 draw with Burnley in January.

United declined to comment on Yoro's potential absence when approached by ESPN on Friday.

Maguire is unavailable after he was hit with an extra one-game ban after admitting an FA charge of improper conduct as he left the pitch following his red card at Bournemouth in March.

Martínez is set to serve a three-game suspension after he was sent off for violent conduct in the 2-1 defeat against Leeds United on Monday.

De Ligt, meanwhile, hasn't featured since November because of a back problem.

Kobbie Mainoo is set to return against Chelsea after he missed the defeat to Leeds with a minor injury.