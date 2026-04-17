Michael Carrick won't rule out Marcus Rashford Man United return

Former Olympic 100m and 200m champion Usain Bolt believes Michael Carrick has put Manchester United on the "right path" after becoming caretaker manager. (1:30)

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Michael Carrick has refused to rule out a Manchester United return for Marcus Rashford amid uncertainty over the England international's future at Barcelona.

The 28-year-old has not played for his boyhood club since December 2024 and ended last season on loan at Aston Villa before joining the LaLiga champions for the 2025-26 campaign.

Barcelona can sign Rashford for €30 million (£26.1m) this summer as part of the agreement which saw the England forward move to Camp Nou on loan in July.

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ESPN reported last month that United are aware of speculation in Spain that Barcelona could look to renegotiate the terms, including paying a lower fee or attempting to defer payment until after another loan spell.

However, Old Trafford bosses are adamant that they will not enter fresh talks and are willing to let Rashford return to the club in the summer if Barcelona do not take up their option.

Sources previously told ESPN that United believe Rashford's form in Spain has increased his value and that they could potentially negotiate a higher fee with another club.

Rashford has scored 12 goals in 43 appearances this season and is set to be part of England's squad at the World Cup.

"I just think there's decisions to be made in time, really, on certain things, and obviously Marcus is in that situation," United head coach Carrick, whose contract expires at the end of the season, said at a news conference on Friday.

Marcus Rashford has enjoyed a fruitful spell on loan at Barcelona. Javier Borrego/Europa Press via Getty Image

"But at this point in time nothing's been decided. And it will be, because it has to be at a certain point, but at this stage, there's nothing to say."

Rashford's wages returning to their maximum if United qualify for the Champions League could complicate an exit given his deal runs until 2028.

Carrick's side can take a step closer to sealing that spot at sixth-placed Chelsea on Saturday evening, when Kobbie Mainoo could return from injury having become a key player under Carrick.

The 20-year-old's future looked in jeopardy under former boss Ruben Amorim and Harry Maguire, suspended for the trip to Stamford Bridge, is another whose turnaround could offer Rashford hope.

"Certainly from my perspective, whoever's here, I want to work with, make the best out of and help them improve," Carrick said.

"So at the moment, it's this squad of players, and there's obviously players on loan, and whatever happens with that later on will happen with that later on.

"But certainly, as a coach and as a leader of a squad, we want to get the best out of everyone as much as we possibly can.

"I'm not going on the Marcus individual one because I think, like I've already touched on, I think to comment either way this stage it's not the right thing to do because there's uncertainties for sure.

"But, for me, as I said, individual players who I'm able to work with in this part of the squad, I enjoy doing that and trying to get the best out of them."

PA and ESPN's Rob Dawson contributed to this report.