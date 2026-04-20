Marco Rose to replace Andoni Iraola as Bournemouth head coach

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Marco Rose will replace Andoni Iraola at the end of the season. Lars Baron/Getty Images

Bournemouth have confirmed Marco Rose will replace the departing Andoni Iraola as manager at the end of the season.

Iraola announced last week he would be leaving the south coast this summer and the club have wasted no time in naming his replacement as head coach on a three-year deal.

As ESPN reported this week, Rose was the club's preferred candidate and has now been appointed after personal terms were agreed.

Rose was available after leaving RB Leipzig last year and has also had spells as head coach at Bundesliga sides Borussia Mönchengladbach and Borussia Dortmund.

Sources told ESPN that Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna was also on Bournemouth's radar but it is Rose who has got the nod from the club's hierarchy and will begin work after Iraola's departure.

- Why Iraola will be highly coveted in summer's managerial merry-go-round

Rose also held the top job at German side Lokomotive Leipzig and RB Salzburg in Austria early in his managerial career.

Information from ESPN's Tom Hamilton contributed to this report.