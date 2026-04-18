Transfer rumors, news: Liverpool eye Wharton amid Man United, Real Madrid interest

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Liverpool face competition from Manchester United and Real Madrid to sign Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton, while Arsenal want Leicester City wonderkid Jeremy Monga. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

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TRENDING RUMORS

Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton is wanted by a host of clubs. Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

- Liverpool lead the race to sign Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton, TalkSPORT reports. Liverpool face strong competition from Manchester United and Real Madrid for the England international's signature, while he is under contract at Selhurst Park until June 2029 and Palace are demanding a fee of at least £80 million. Curtis Jones' exit from Liverpool could help the club raise extra funds, and he has been linked with a move to Italian giants Internazionale.

- Arsenal are keen on signing Leicester City wonderkid Jeremy Monga, as per The Telegraph. Monga, 16, has already agreed terms on a professional contract with the Foxes, but attention from the Premier League may yet complicate matters. The winger has played 25 times in the Championship this season, scoring once and grabbing a pair of assists.

- Newcastle United's asking price for the transfer of Anthony Gordon this summer is around £80 million, according to iNews. Bayern Munich have serious interest in the winger and are expected to make a formal bid to sign him at the end of the season. The England international has also been linked with a move to Arsenal, while Liverpool are thought to be long-term admirers.

- Tottenham Hotspur have struck an agreement in principle to sign Bournemouth center back Marcos Senesi on a free transfer, TalkSPORT has revealed. The Argentina international is expected to make the switch to North London at the end of the season, once his contract expires, though Spurs potential relegation could complicate things. Indeed, the proposed transfer hinges on them staying up as Senesi is not prepared to play in the Championship, while Manchester United and Atletico Madrid are also tracking his development.

- Borussia Dortmund have internally discussed a move for West Ham United defender Konstantinos Mavropanos in recent weeks, Sky Germany reports. The 28-year-old is wanted by several Bundesliga and Premier League clubs after a string of impressive recent performances, and is reported to be "seeking a new challenge" so will push to leave the club at the end of the season, despite having a contract until 2028.

EXPERT TAKE

ESPN's resident scout Tor-Kristian Karlsen looks at Adam Wharton's skillset.

Less than two years after making his debut, Wharton is now undoubtedly one of the Premier League's most accomplished distributors of the ball. He constantly asks to receive it and is trusted not to lose possession under pressure. Then, once in control, his pass selection is outstanding: he can hit 35-yard switches with precision, incisive line-breaks through pressure, or well-weighted deliveries played into a teammate's stride. The quality of Wharton's left foot is one standout feature, though it's also his vision and ability to "map" the play around him that is key, as they allow him to move the ball at tempo with ease and fluidity. Wharton has also shown he is comfortable in a high-intensity style of football. Under Oliver Glasner at Palace, the England midfielder has performed in an energetic, vertical scheme, where demands on speed of thought and defensive reactions are higher. Though he was impressive last season, he has lifted his key-pass output by roughly 10% this year, while still maintaining accuracy and pass variation. Crucially, the distribution isn't location-specific either and he is as reliable starting attacks from deep as he is contributing in the final third.

OTHER RUMORS

play 1:29 Burley praises Lampard's 'amazing job' after Coventry's promotion Craig Burley reflects on Coventry City's promotion to the Premier League.

- Newcastle United are ready to cut their losses by letting striker Yoane Wissa leave the club at the end of the season for as little as £15 million after a disappointing £55 million transfer from Brentford. (iNews)

- Wolfsburg have reignited their interest in West Ham United striker Niclas Füllkrug. The Germany international is expected to return to East London this summer after AC Milan opted against activating his £5 million permanent option. (Sky Germany)

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- Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos, 29, is a target for Dutch club Ajax after falling down the pecking order in the Spanish capital. (AS)

- Defender David Alaba, 33, is expected to leave Real Madrid when his contract expires at the end of the season. (Fabrizio Romano)

- AC Milan are among the clubs monitoring Sporting center back Ousmane Diomande. (Nicolo Schira)

- Bournemouth and Besiktas are tracking Internazionale winger Luiz Henrique heading into the summer transfer window. (Nicolo Schira)

- Eintracht Frankfurt and Roma are leading the race to sign Bayern Munich youngster Noël Aséko (currently on loan at Hannover), whose transfer is valued around €12 million mark. (Florian Plettenberg).

- Manchester City remain interested in signing Troyes youngster Mathys Detourbet, although no agreement exists between the two clubs at this stage. (Santi Aouna)

- Defender Jack Hendry will be leaving Al Ettifaq on a free transfer this summer. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Everton are expected to try to sign Al Ahli striker Ivan Toney this summer, as he is open to a Premier League return. (Ekrem Konur)