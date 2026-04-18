Pep Guardiola: Man City edging Arsenal to title wouldn't be my greatest achievement

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Pep Guardiola insisted pipping Arsenal to the Premier League title would not be his greatest achievement as Manchester City manager.

Arsenal held a nine-point lead at the summit last weekend but that could be cut to three by Sunday evening if they lose at the Etihad Stadium, with City also having a game in hand.

If they reel in Arsenal and go on to claim a fifth top-flight crown in the last six seasons, Guardiola, who led City to the treble three years ago, claimed it would not top his list of accomplishments.

Guardiola, who has won 19 trophies in a decade at City, said: "No. The greatest has been done.

Pep Guardiola claims his best achievement would not be edging Arsenal this season. Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images

"But for many young players it is good to be in this position to be there and especially after many years and many titles and being still in the title race, it's really good.

"Six points is not a short distance but we have the chance to do it. The team will be ready, the fans sold out, the players come and [do] everything perfect to try to win [Sunday's] game."

Guardiola lamented City's end-of-season run-in with trips to Everton and Bournemouth still to come, while they take on Champions League-chasing Aston Villa in their final league match.

But he is merely pleased they are still in the hunt for the title after writing off their chances following last month's disappointing draws against Nottingham Forest and West Ham.

"Our calendar is terrible," Guardiola, who will be without Rúben Dias this weekend, added. "We don't know what is going to happen. Six, seven or eight games ago maybe we didn't have a [positive] feeling.

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"I had the feeling in January that it was a decisive moment. I have a little experience where there's certain moments -- you don't win the Premier League but you send messages to the opponent for ourselves.

"Sunderland, Chelsea, Brighton -- these three games we were outstanding in all three games and we didn't win once and I said 'we missed the chance.'

"But I always had the feeling during the season that we have done really good things.

"After the games against Nottingham Forest and West Ham, I thought we had ran away. But, it is never over until it's over and we are still here."