Cole Palmer rejects Man United transfer link: 'When I see it I just laugh'

Liam Rosenior acknowledges the pressure on his side to secure Champions League football as they prepare to face Manchester United at Stamford Bridge. (0:52)

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Cole Palmer has denied that he could switch Chelsea for Manchester United, saying he laughs when he sees the rumours.

England international Palmer joined Chelsea three years ago from Manchester City.

He was a United fan growing up in Manchester -- but has rejected suggestions that he wants to return to his home city.

"Everyone just talks," Palmer said to The Guardian.

"When I see it I just laugh. Obviously Manchester is my home. All my family are there, but I don't miss it.

Cole Palmer has rejected rumours of a move to Manchester United. (Photo by David Horton - CameraSport via Getty Images)

"Maybe I'll miss it if I don't go for three months or something. But then when I get home I think there's nothing there for me anyway.

"I've got no plans to move from Chelsea. We've still got a lot to play for. We've got the FA Cup semifinal [against Leeds] and if we finish in a Champions League spot it puts us in a good position to sign players that we need.

"We spoke to the owners and they're sure of the players that are gonna do it. Reece [James] won't sign a six-year contract if he's not spoken to the owners and the directors.

"Me and Reece spoke a lot. About things we need, players we need to sign and how things need to be. He wouldn't sign a new contract if he didn't know what was going on."

Chelsea have also tied Moisés Caicedo down to a renewed contract which runs until 2033.

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Palmer's own contract also runs to 2033 after he signed extended terms two years ago.

He has scored 53 goals for Chelsea since his arrival, and netted in the 2024 European Championship as England lost to Spain.

Palmer is expected to form part of Thomas Tuchel's squad for this summer's World Cup in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.