Paris Saint-Germain squad rotation key to trophy hunt - Luis Enrique

Open Extended Reactions

Paris Saint-Germain boss Luis Enrique admits he will need to manage his squad carefully as the club chase Ligue 1 and Champions League glory during an intense run-in.

The reigning French champions sit a point clear of second-placed Lens with two games in hand ahead of beginning their final seven domestic fixtures at home to Lyon on Sunday evening.

PSG face a total of nine matches in just 28 days, having continued their Champions League defence by setting up a two-legged semifinal with Bayern Munich by knocking out Liverpool in midweek.

Luis Enrique insists Paris Saint-Germain must rotate their squad. Getty

"This is a really important week in the league for us because we have the chance to play three games, with many points to play for," Luis Enrique told a press conference on Saturday.

"There are still other matches to go, but it is very important that we try to pick up the points.

"Then there will be the Champions League semi-finals and of course we need to manage that carefully as a team with all the players.

"We will have many fixtures in 27 days, so it is important to manage the schedule well. We are used to doing that and we will try to control it as much as we can."

Following the visit of Lyon, PSG host Nantes on Wednesday evening before travelling to Angers next Saturday, with the first leg against Bayern on Tuesday April 28 at Parc des Princes.

PSG are through to the final four of the European competition for the third season in a row.

"It is an important thing to recognise," Luis Enrique said. "We will try to keep doing the same thing in the next few years, and improve further.

"When you have confidence as a young team in the way that we do, it is a real positive.

"We knew beforehand how hard it would be to get here. And we know it will be difficult in the future to keep getting to the semi-finals or further."

⁠Left-back Nuno Mendes is a doubt for the Lyon game due to a thigh issue sustained against Liverpool on Tuesday evening.

But midfielder Fabián Ruiz could return, having been sidelined since January.

- Champions League semifinal predictions: Arsenal, PSG to advance?

- UCL talking points: Slot's bizarre choices, Bayern now favorites?

- Champions League knockout rounds: Bracket, key dates, more

"Fabian Ruiz is doing well," Luis Enrique said.

"He has been in all the training sessions, so if everything goes to plan he will be in the squad list.

"You can see that almost every player is ready for the final phase of the season, which is a real positive for us."