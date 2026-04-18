Tottenham vs Brighton LIVE: Latest updates as Spurs look to climb out of drop zone

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Roberto De Zerbi's first home game as Spurs boss comes against his former side Brighton. Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP via Getty Images

Two points adrift and with six games remaining, Tottenham Hotspur have a huge chance to climb out of the relegation zone today, and you can follow it all live right here with ESPN.

Roberto De Zerbi is the man tasked with saving Spurs from ignominy and, in a classic twist of footballing fate, his first home match in charge comes against his former side, Brighton and Hove Albion.

A loss at Sunderland in his first game was far from the best start for the Italian, but a win this afternoon would lift Spurs up to 16th.