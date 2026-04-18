Union Berlin's Marie-Louise Eta beaten in historic first match

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Marie-Louise Eta became the first woman to manage in a European top five men's league. Getty

Marie-Louise Eta's landmark first match as interim head coach of Union Berlin ended in a 2-1 Bundesliga defeat at home to relegation-threatened Wolfsburg.

The 34-year-old Eta made history on Saturday when she became the first woman to take charge of a men's team in one of the top five European leagues.

Union Berlin, who turned to Eta for the rest of the season after sacking Steffen Baumgart last weekend, fell behind to an 11th-minute goal from Patrick Wimmer.

Second-bottom Wolfsburg doubled their advantage a minute into the second half when Christian Eriksen set up Dzenan Pejcinovic, before former Nottingham Forest forward Oliver Burke halved the deficit late on.