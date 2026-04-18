Goalkeeper scores to boost Exeter survival hope, and promotes Cardiff from League One

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Goalkeeper Jack Bycroft dramatically scored. Getty

Exeter goalkeeper Jack Bycroft scored a sensational equaliser deep into stoppage time to salvage a point for his side in a six-goal thriller with League One play-off hopefuls Stockport.

The 24-year-old shot-stopper went forward and powered home a brilliant header from Danny Andrew's corner to keep alive Exeter's survival hopes -- as well as sparking celebrations for Cardiff, who were promoted when Stockport dropped points.

An end-to-end encounter saw County strike first on nine minutes when a cross from Jack Diamond was not dealt with by the Exeter defence and Malik Mothersille was on hand to convert from eight yards.

Mothersille turned provider on 29 minutes when he picked out the unmarked Josh Stokes who side-footed home from 10 yards.

Exeter responded quickly with a sweet half-volley by Reece Cole from the edge of the penalty box on 35 minutes -- the midfielder finishing a move that he had started.

County had plenty of chances to kill the game off but were wasteful with their finishing. When they were on target, they found Bycroft in fine form.

Exeter levelled things up on 70 minutes when substitute Timur Tutierov volleyed in from Ilmari Niskanen's cross, eight minutes after coming on, but County went back in front on 77 minutes when a Louie Barry shot hit the upright and substitute Odin Bailey reacted first to tuck in the rebound.

Both sides had chances but the last word went to Bycroft, who emerged the hero six minutes into stoppage time with the final act of a pulsating game.

Elsehwere, Cardiff skipper Rubin Colwill gave them a 1-0 half-time lead, courtesy of a back-post header in the 40th minute, and Omari Kellyman doubled their advantage 10 minutes into the second half.

Daniel Kyerewaa cut the deficit in the 73rd minute but defender Perry Ng sealed the win four minutes from the end.

Reading defender Jeriel Dorsett scooped over from close range and winger Kyerewaa drove narrowly wide as the Royals started well.

But Colwill broke the deadlock by sending a well-directed header past home goalkeeper Joel Pereira, from Ryan Wintle's cross

The Bluebirds added a second when Kellyman broke the offside trap and calmly slotted home his ninth goal of the campaign.

The hosts reduced the deficit when Kyerewaa netted on the follow-up after Cardiff keeper Nathan Trott could only parry Lewis Wing's powerful free-kick.

But Ng's superb angled effort from 20 yards settled the issue as Cardiff's 2,935 fans celebrated wildly.

Press Association contributed to this report