Jermain Defoe extends his unbeaten run as Woking manager

Open Extended Reactions

Jermain Defoe has enjoyed his start to management. Visionhaus/Getty Images

Jermain Defoe extended his unbeaten run as Woking manager to a fifth match as the visitors downed in-form Gateshead 3-0.

The former England striker saw his side turn in an impressive performance against opponents who had lost just one of their previous 11.

Chinwike Okoli headed wide the best chance of the first half-hour, but Cards captain Harry Beautyman gave them the half-time lead when he poked home at the far post in a goalmouth scramble.

The result was still in the balance until the 67th minute when Matt Ward latched on to Steven Fletcher's clever pass and finished from the right, before Olly Sanderson's run and chip wrapped things up deep in added time.

Ollie Crankshaw's quickfire second-half double helped Altrincham come from behind to claim a 2-1 win at Sutton.

Sutton took a 19th-minute lead in dazzling fashion as Edward Jones' half-clearance fell to Jermaine Francis, whose volley from the edge of the area flew past Altrincham goalkeeper Luke Hutchinson.

David Ogbonna and Lewis Simper were narrowly off-target before half-time but Altrincham rallied after the interval, with Lucas Weaver denied by Chris Haigh while Sam Barnes struck against the underside of the bar.

Their persistence paid off when Crankshaw's 71st-minute free-kick from 20 yards defeated Haigh.

Just two minutes later, Crankshaw had his and Altrincham's second when he fired home after collecting from Weaver as Sutton's final game at home this season ended in defeat.

Eastleigh drew 1-1 with Tamworth in their final home game of the National League season.

The Spitfires took the lead in the 12th minute at the Silverlake Stadium through a long-range strike from midfielder Kieron Evans.

Tamworth were back on level terms after 25 minutes when Oliver Lynch slotted in following a double save by Eastleigh goalkeeper Nick Townsend.

Both sides had late chances, with Eastleigh substitute Connor Underhill sending a low effort narrowly wide and Townsend saving from Tamworth forward Dan Creaney.

Declan Howe netted a late equaliser to earn Scunthorpe a 1-1 draw at Wealdstone in the Enterprise National League.

Jack Wells-Morrison's first senior goal had looked like handing Wealdstone a first win in three games before Howe rescued a point for the Iron a minute from time.

Sean Jordan Adarkwa had a big chance to put Wealdstone ahead in the first half when he was sent clean through, but visiting goalkeeper Louis Jones pulled off a big stop.

Wealdstone had goalkeeper Dante Baptiste to thank for making several fine saves from Callum Roberts, Jean Belehouan and Danny Whitehall.

Wells-Morrison, in his second spell with the club, broke the deadlock 19 minutes from time, but they were denied victory when Howe pounced.