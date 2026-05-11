Tottenham's James Maddison returns from ACL injury after nine months

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James Maddison returned for Tottenham on Monday. Alex Pantling/Getty Images

James Maddison made his Tottenham Hotspur return on Monday night, nine months on from rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).

The 29-year-old suffered suffered the injury in a preseason friendly against Newcastle in South Korea in August 2025.

He returned in the 86th minute against Leeds United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium but couldn't help his side to victory as they were held to a 1-1 draw.

Mathys Tel's opener was cancelled out by a Dominic Calvert-Lewin penalty in north London.

Maddison's return does however come as a major boost for Spurs as they continue their bid to escape relegation in what has been a season riddled with injuries.