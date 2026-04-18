Phil Parkinson vows Wrexham will take promotion push 'to the wire'

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Wrexham are in the mix for promotion to the Premier League. Cameron Smith/Getty Images

Manager Phil Parkinson underlined Wrexham's determination to take their Championship playoff push "to the wire" after beating Stoke got them back on track.

After consecutive defeats to Southampton and Birmingham, Wrexham eased to a 2-0 SToK Cae Ras victory that cut the gap to sixth-placed Hull -- who were held 1-1 at home by Birmingham -- to two points.

Wrexham head to relegation-threatened Oxford on Tuesday with renewed confidence before finishing the regular season at promoted Coventry and at home to playoff chasing Middlesbrough.

"The aim has been to take this to the wire and that's what we spoke to the lads about," Parkinson said after Wrexham had secured their highest league position.

"Let's not hand the play-off place to the other teams.

"But how are we going to achieve that and taking the accountability and where we get our performance levels where they need to be to win games of football at this level?"

Wrexham's opening goal after 31 minutes was credited to George Thomason, although Parkinson later confirmed Josh Windass had got the final touch to a corner that sailed over the head of Stoke goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu.

Windass claimed his 14th league goal just 69 seconds later after swooping on an Aaron Cresswell mistake.

There was further good news for Wrexham after the final whistle when learning that Birmingham's Tomoki Iwata scored a late leveller at Hull.

Parkinson added: "I honestly didn't know what the score was until I was coming off down the tunnel and someone said the game was still going but it was 1-1.

"So, of course, that is a bonus and we're not going to deny that.

"Birmingham, they're a good side as we saw last week, they're probably disappointed they're not in the mix.

"But they've done us a favour and now we go to Oxford and let's just see if we can keep this going right to the end."

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Stoke boss Mark Robins was clearly dismayed after their miserable run continued.

The Potters, who have won only three times since the first week of January, slipped to 17th after losing a sixth successive away game.

Robins said: "There wasn't a great deal in it until two ridiculous moments.

"There are a lot of things that need sorting out. If people want to take the easy option they're not going to be for me.

"But it can be sorted out, it will be sorted out -- and I'm looking forward to [doing] that.

"We need to make sure what we do in the summer stands us in good stead for a long time.

"This is a serious moment and I'm really going to get my teeth into it, because it can't carry on like this."