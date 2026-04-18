Chelsea vs. Man United LIVE: Latest updates from huge Premier League clash in top-five race

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Chelsea welcome Manchester United in a huge Premier League clash in the race for next year's Champions League, and you can follow it all here with ESPN.

The hosts are without a win in the Premier League since March 4 -- and will be looking to recover after being outclassed by their opponents' neighbours Manchester City last weekend.

Michael Carrick's side head to West London facing a defensive crisis, with centre-backs Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martínez and Matthijs de Ligt all unavailable for the clash.