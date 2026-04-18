Roberto De Zerbi: Tottenham can win last five Premier League games

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Roberto de Zerbi said Tottenham can win all five remaining Premier League games to emphatically avoid relegation -- and warned any unhappy players will be turned away from the club's training ground on Monday.

Spurs conceded a 95th-minute equalizer to draw 2-2 with Brighton on Saturday to leave them still without a league win in 2026 and inside the relegation zone.

Pedro Porro had put Spurs in front before Kaoru Mitoma leveled the scores in first-half stoppage time. Xavi Simons restored their advantage with 13 minutes left courtesy of a stunning curling effort which went in off the post.

But Georginio Rutter's dramatic late strike denied Spurs a first league win in 111 days and robbed De Zerbi of a perfect afternoon in his first home game as Tottenham head coach.

Roberto De Zerbi has one point from his first two games at Spurs. (Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)

However, the 46-year-old insisted an improved display has convinced him Spurs can beat the drop and even went as far as suggesting they could beat Wolves, Aston Villa, Leeds, Chelsea and Everton in their remaining fixtures.

"I always believe in the qualities of the players," said De Zerbi. "They played a good game. I think we can play better than today, with more quality, more calm, especially when we are in ball possession.

"But in this moment we need this spirit, this attitude, this mentality and it is not finished yet. We have another five games. It is tough.

"Every one of us knows it is a tough moment, a difficult situation, but we have another five games, 15 points and this team is able to win five games in a row.

"Now it is difficult to hear my words but if you watch the players, if you analyse the level of the players, I think we can win five games in a row. Not be arrogant, because I am not arrogant, especially now, but we have the qualities enough to fight and to win games in a row."

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Several Tottenham players looked crestfallen at the final whistle but De Zerbi added: "They have to listen to me. I am proud for their performance. They have to be stronger, be focused just on the Wolverhampton game and come in the training ground on Monday afternoon with a smile because otherwise they go home immediately.

"I have no time to see the negative people, to see sad players or sad assistants. No. We are lucky because we are working in a big club, a big stadium. We are working in the Premier League.

"We have the right qualities to win the game [at Wolves] so we have to be positive. I don't like people who cry, who thinks in a negative way."