Gnabry injury deals blow to Bayern Munich; World Cup in doubt

Harry Kane speaks about Bayern Munich's 4-3 win over Real Madrid and previews their Champions League semifinal vs. PSG (0:55)

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MUNICH -- Bayern Munich forward Serge Gnabry is likely to miss the rest of the season, putting his World Cup participation for Germany in doubt.

Gnabry tore the adductor muscle in his right thigh and will be out "for a longer period," Bayern announced Saturday.

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The club did not give any further details, leaving the extent of the injury and the timeline for the 30-year-old forward's return uncertain. But it seems he'll miss Bayern's remaining games of the season as it chases a treble of trophies.

Serge Gnabry's injury is a major worry for Bayern Munich and Germany. Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Bayern is likely to clinch the Bundesliga title on Sunday unless it loses at home to Stuttgart, in which case it will have another four rounds to secure the trophy.

Bayern then faces Bayer Leverkusen away in the German Cup semifinals on Wednesday, before it turns attention to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League semifinals.

Gnabry contributed eight goals and set up seven more as Bayern broke the Bundesliga record for goals scored last weekend.

He started every World Cup qualifier for Germany and two friendlies in March, and was sure to have been included in coach Julian Nagelsmann's plans for the tournament in Mexico, Canada and the United States.