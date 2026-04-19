Chelsea's Liam Rosenior: Estêvão in tears after 'devastating' injury against Man United

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Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior has revealed that Estêvão was in tears at half-time after he was forced off with an injury early in his side's defeat to Manchester United on Sunday.

The Brazilian forward was only on the pitch for the first 16 minutes before Rosenior was forced to take him off due to a hamstring injury with former United player Alejandro Garnacho coming on to replace him.

Estêvão's countryman Matheus Cunha went on to score the only goal of the game before the break as United secured a vital three points in the race for Champions League qualification at Stamford Bridge.

And speaking after the game, Rosenior failed to quell any fears about the severity of Estêvão's injury.

Estêvão was taken off with an injury after 16 minutes on Sunday. Julian Finney/Getty Images

"He was crying at half time; it was really devastating for him," he said.

"It looks like it's his hamstring and that has happened in a moment when he's running through on their goal for a one-vs-one chance -- he pulls his hamstring in that moment. I hope Este comes back sooner rather than later."

Chelsea's injury problems didn't end there with midfielder Enzo Fernández, who just came back into the squad after a forced break due to his comments on a potential move to Real Madrid, also forced off late on in the game.

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"I just saw him [Fernandez] in the dressing room -- I think it was his calf," Rosenior added.

"I'm hoping it's cramp; he's getting work on it right now because we want him, obviously, fit for Tuesday [against Brighton and Hove Albion].

"He ran himself into the ground for the club tonight and I expect nothing different from a man of his stature and quality."