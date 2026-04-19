Eddie Howe challenges Newcastle players amid dire form: 'You're either in or you're out'

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Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has told his players they need to decide if they are in or out after a difficult season reached a fresh crisis point.

The Magpies turned in another abject display to go with their surrender at Crystal Palace last weekend in Saturday's 2-1 home defeat by Bournemouth, as they once again failed to bounce back from the double disappointment of their ignominious Champions League exit at the hands of Barcelona and derby defeat to Sunderland.

A desperate run of Premier League form -- they have lost eight of their last 11 games and five of the most recent six at St James' Park -- coupled with financial results which revealed the club had to sell the stadium to itself to comply with spending restrictions, and speculation over big-name departures -- has cast a pall over Tyneside.

Asked if he feared that negativity was filtering through to the players, head coach Howe said: "That's a difficult one for me to answer because I'm not part of that conversation, I'm detached from it.

Newcastle's season hit its latest low against Bournemouth. Owen Humphreys/PA Images via Getty Images

"I would very much doubt it, but I couldn't categorically tell you that that's not the case.

"What I will say is that what I see from the players is total commitment. I know the media will have different stories coming out at different times -- I think that comes with the territory, as I've said many times, with us currently.

"It's not something I want or encourage. I want players totally fixed and here emotionally and physically because I think you can't do both.

"You're either in or you're out, there is no middle ground for me, so if that is the case with one or two players, that would be hugely disappointing, but I can't give you any firm narrative either way because I'm not involved in those conversations.

"No-one has said anything contrary to that to me personally."

Newcastle's fall from grace has been little short of spectacular.

- Howe pauses for seven seconds, denies Newcastle players have lost fire

- Bournemouth strike late at Newcastle to pile further pressure on Howe

A little more than a year ago, they were celebrating a first major domestic trophy in 70 years after Carabao Cup final victory over Liverpool and would go on to claim a second season of Champions League football in three campaigns, and Howe, who took over in November 2021 in the midst of a relegation battle, was a hero.

However, Alexander Isak's protracted summer departure for Liverpool has left deep scars on and off the pitch and while they have progressed to the latter stages of both domestic cup competitions and in Europe, league form has been indifferent and on Saturday they were booed off the pitch.

A dejected Howe, who admitted his team have become too easy to beat in recent weeks, said: "All the negative emotions to it, I feel currently. If I wasn't feeling that, it would be a really worrying sign because I wouldn't be emotionally invested enough.

"But I'm emotionally invested in every kick of the ball and every moment. At this moment in time, I feel very flat. But that comes with the territory, I've been here before."